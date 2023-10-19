Did Justin Timberlake cheat on Jessica Biel? The claim, explained

Justin Timberlake‘s love life is often the focus of intense interest, and not always for the right reasons. For example, thanks to the release of Britney Spears’ autobiography The Woman In Me, new details on the well-remembered romance between the NSYNC singer and Spears in the early 2000s have come to light, including the fact that he allegedly encouraged her to get an abortion and also that Timberlake cheated on her with another, unnamed, celebrity, during their three-year relationship.

These days, of course, Timberlake and Spears’ time together is long in the past, with Britney having just come out of her third marriage and Justin having been married to actress Jessica Biel for many years. Nevertheless, Spears’ revelations about the ups and downs of her relationship with Timberlake are ringing some bells for those who’ve kept up to date with his marriage to Biel, as the actor and singer has previously been rumored to have cheated on his wife.

How long has Justin Timberlake been married to Jessica Biel?

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel married in 2012 after five years of dating. While they have managed to weather the storms of any long-lasting relationship together, serving as parents to two sons (born in 2015 and 2020, respectively), the pair’s most public rocky patch occurred back in late 2019 when Timberlake was publicly spotted in a cozy situation with another woman.

In November 2019, Timberlake was snapped holding hands with actress Alisha Wainwright, who he was filming drama movie Palmer with at the time, while out with friends at a bar in New Orleans. This naturally led to much speculation that he was openly cheating on Biel. A couple of weeks later, Timberlake took to social media to deny the accusations in a statement posted to Instagram. While admitting that he had made “a strong lapse in judgement,” Timberlake stressed that “nothing happened between me and my co-star.”

Nevertheless, the star made clear that he knew he acted, well, out of hand. “I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better,” Timberlake continued. “This is not the example I want to set for my son. I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be.”

Since then, there have been no fresh public allegations of infidelity on Timberlake’s part, although Spears’ revelations about their time together is leaving his reputation on the brink of taking a tumble.