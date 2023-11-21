How many kids does Snoop Dogg have? His relationships and family, explained

Since 1992, the “Doggfather” has been leading fans through a symphony of hip-hop vibes, from the streets of Long Beach to the international stage. But beneath all that swagger, is the gangsta rap icon hiding a soft father figure?

Snoop Dogg — or Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr. — first brought the distinct West Coast charm and transformed the American hip-hop scene with the meteoric rise of Doggystyle in 1993, an album etched in the annals of hip-hop history. His lyrical skill soon caused a seismic change in the rap landscape, elevating him from the impoverished slums to the height of international popularity. The rapper has now secured his place as a timeless force in popular culture, and his professional success now brings great intrigue into his personal life.

The many facets of Snoop Dogg’s legacy go beyond the glitter and glitz of his career. The 52-year-old rapper, musician, actor, and record producer’s life is a complicated symphony of familial relationships that unfolds beyond the mike and spotlight. Although Snoop Dogg’s life as a spouse and parent isn’t much talked about (or is it?), we hear our rap icon is a wonderful family man. But again, who are his children?

Snoop Dogg’s children

Image via Instagram/@snoopdogg

Our great rapper has always been a one-woman show, even during the height of his popularity and success. Since his adolescent years, the 52-year-old has mainly been with his high school love Shante Broadus (née Taylor), and finally tied the knot with her on June 14, 1997. Despite a brief period of separation following Dogg’s divorce filing in May 2004 due to “irreconcilable differences,” the couple reaffirmed their commitment to one another in January 2008, four years later.

In his relationship with Shante before the temporary split, Snoop Dogg had welcomed three children together with her. This became a driving force in his reconciliation with his wife since the man absolutely loved his children. While talking about the rough patch in his married life on MTV, Dogg explained that despite trying to get a divorce, he “went back home and fell back in love” with his wife and kids. He soon understood, in his own words, “that I need my wife and my kids in my life” So, he threw the papers away (via Showbiz Cheatsheet).

Snoop Dogg shares three children with Shante — Cordé, Cordell, and Cori Broadus

Image via Instagram/@snoopdogg

Snoop Dogg’s eldest son, Cordé Broadus, was born on Aug. 21, 1994, and entered the entertainment industry at a young age, appearing in the music video for his father’s big hit song “Drop It Like It’s Hot” at the age of seven. The little boy is now all grown up and has three kids of his own, making Dogg a grandfather to boys named Zion and Leo, and a girl named Elleven.

Four months prior to Dogg and Shante’s marriage, on Feb. 21, 1997, they welcomed their second child, a son named Cordell Broadus. He first gained notoriety for his incredible football accomplishments, but he quickly changed careers and eventually found his way into Hollywood as a model and filmmaker. At twenty-six, Cordell is a father of two children with his longtime girlfriend Phia Barragan. His older daughter, Cordoba, is currently 4 years old and his second daughter, Chateau, is 2.

Dogg and Shante welcomed their third child two years after marriage, on June 22, 1999. The couple was fortunate to have a daughter this time around, whom they called Cori. She’s the rapper’s only daughter, and is thus extremely close to him. Cori was diagnosed with lupus at a young age, but she continued in her father’s footsteps, and now has a modest but noteworthy record thanks to his amazing support.

Snoop Dogg also has a child named Julian with ex-girlfriend Laurie Holmond

Despite maintaining strong morals and a deep regard for his family, Snoop Dogg has experienced his fair share of relationship difficulties. In the 1990s, in the midst of his fulfilling family life with Shante, Dogg shared a romance with Laurie Holmond. He became great friends with her when he first met her at Long Beach Polytechnic High School.

But soon, emotions became involved, and when Dogg’s marriage to Shante was revealed, Holmond was devastated. Prior to Snoop’s union with his present wife Shante, Holmond claims that the two were quite close. Laurie added that she was unaware of Snoop’s relationship with Shante at all. She explained (via Celeb Suburb),

“We had a great relationship until June of 1997 when I suddenly heard on the radio that he had gotten married. Calvin told me I wouldn’t understand, and he was right, I wanted nothing to do with him.”

But three months after marrying Shante, Dogg and Laurie met and soon Laurie gave birth to their child named Julian Broadus on June 18, 1998. Though Dogg was afraid of Shante finding out, “he took responsibility like a man” and welcomed his fourth child. The two do not, however, have a close relationship because Dogg apparently lost contact with Julian around the beginning of 2003. Julian wasn’t even in Dogg’s 2007 reality TV show Snoop Dogg’s Father Hood.

Are Snoop Dogg’s children famous?

Snoop Dogg’s children have the undying support of their father and have been successful in their chosen careers. Even though they aren’t as well-known and filthy rich as our beloved rap icon, they have succeeded in their own right and lead happy lives. Cordé is currently pursuing a career in music, continuing his father’s legacy. Presently, he goes under the rap name Kalvin Love when performing.

Conversely, Cordell played football all through high school before joining UCLA. He did, however, leave the organization in August 2015. Nowadays, Cordell mostly concentrates on directing through his film firm, Film School Productions, and dabbles in the music business with his own record label, Real Queen Sound. As if that weren’t remarkable enough, Cordell became an entrepreneur and opened Boring Taco, a taco restaurant.

Cori followed a career in singing after being influenced by her father’s enthusiasm. She works as an entrepreneur and business owner, selling beauty goods through her company Choc Factory, and performs under the stage name Choc. Dogg’s child with Laurie, Julian is also doing well in life, currently working as a budding real estate agent with Agents of LA. He’s also a basketball enthusiast, having played basketball for school teams and organizations, including Kobe Bryant‘s Mamba Sports Academy.