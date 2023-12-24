How many siblings did Aaron Carter have?

Just over a year ago, the world lost teen pop sensation Aaron Carter.

Then, just over a month after the one-year anniversary of his death, the Carters lost another member. Carter’s older sister, Bobbie Jean, passed away on Dec. 23, 2023, leaving the tragic Carter family yet another sibling down. That’s the second death to hit the family in 2023 alone, and the fifth overall. The tragic news arrived just ahead of the holidays and was met with widespread condolences.

Bobbie Jean, who often went by the moniker BJ, was only 41 years old and is survived by her 8-year-old daughter. She lost her husband, and young Bella’s father, a while back, leaving the Carter family with even more to mourn ahead of the holiday.

Aaron Carter’s siblings

Image via E!

Aaron Carter was born into a big family. He had several older siblings, a few half-siblings, and a contentious relationship with nearly all of them.

Before Aaron was born, the Carters welcomed Nick (of Backstreet Boys fame), Bobbie Jean, and Leslie, whom the Carters lost back in 2012. In 1987, Aaron and his twin sister, Angel, were born, and they were later joined by two half-siblings — Ginger Lee Carter, who passed away earlier in 2023, and Kaden Carter, who is blessedly still alive.

In total, there were seven Carter siblings before time, struggles with substance abuse, and tragedy shaved those numbers down to only three. Aaron, BJ, Ginger, and Leslie are survived by their remaining siblings, Nick, Angel, and Kaden, along with their mother, Jane Eleonora Schneck, and their children and former partners. Aaron, for his part, had a young child with former fiancée Melanie Martin. His son recently turned two years old.