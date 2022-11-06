Nick Carter remembers late brother Aaron Carter, says they had a ‘complicated relationship’

News of Aaron Carter’s death caught fans by surprise on Saturday when he was found at his home in California. His brother Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter has finally broken the silence with a tearjerking message fans needed to hear.

It’s no secret that Aaron Carter suffered from addiction and mental illness. Nick acknowledges those villains and knows that now Aaron has finally found the peace he struggled to find here.

All that is known at this point is that the police were called to his residence to find Aaron Carter’s body drowned in the tub. It’s too soon for an autopsy report to have been released and the law enforcement officials have given no hint of any wrongdoing. He was only 34 years old.

Aaron was nine years old when his self-titled album sold over a million copies. His next album Aaron’s Party (Come Get It) blew past his first one with over three million sales when the young rapper was only 13 years old. That’s when he got the call from the Backstreet Boys to open for them while they were on tour. He also starred with his brother in House of Carters, an E! reality series that followed his family through the ups and downs of stardom.

Celebrities such as Hilary Duff have voiced their loss over the devastating news. To lose anyone in such a tragic way touches us all so deeply because everyone knows at least one person who suffers from addiction, mental illness, or both.

If you or anyone you know suffers from addiction or mental illness, free help is available. The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration has a 24-hour confidential hotline to find substance use treatment and information. Just dial 1-800-662-4357.