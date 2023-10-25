Paul may be the face of the brand, but how big is his stake?

On January 4, 2022, YouTubers and former rivals, Logan Paul and KSI, launched their beverage collaboration, Prime. A year after its initial launch, it became the official sports drink for the UFC and was previously the official sports drink supplier for the Arsenal Football Club back in July 2022.

Prime is a line of sports drinks, mixes, and energy drinks. It is broken down into two major product areas: hydration and energy. Hydration is a classic sports drink and energy is a classic energy drink.

They are presented in super bright packaging and are extremely sweet, appealing to the younger audience that consumes Paul and KSI’s content. Prime’s focus on social media marketing has also proven to be effective, with people even making memes out of certain ads, which generates even more buzz.

In 2023, Prime released its own Super Bowl ad, which was a stock-standard montage of various clips featuring the drink. Now that it’s made its way to some retail shelves, it has become highly sought after to the point of selling out.

Due to the drink’s popularity, one might wonder how much these content creators make off of it.

How much of Prime does Logan Paul own?

Prime Hydration comes in multiple flavors and containers, with prices ranging from $2.44 to $55 according to Walmart. During an interview with the Kyle and Jackie O Show in Australia, the two YouTubers revealed that the energy drink made around $250 million in retail sales during the first year and $45 million in January 2023 alone.

While Paul and KSI may be the faces of the brand, it turns out that they don’t completely own the company. According to EssentiallySports.com, Paul owns around 20 percent of the company, and the same can be said for KSI. The rest of the shares belong to Congo Brands. According to the company’s website, Prime was founded by these two content creators, but it doesn’t state that they have complete ownership of the brand.

How is Logan Paul’s involvement with Prime paying out?

The Independent reported that both Paul and KSI were approached by Congo to promote a sports drink that could rival Gatorade and Powerade in the energy drinks market. The gambit seems to have paid off, with the drink constantly selling out, followed by reports of it being sold for lucrative prices in the aftermarket.

Paul and KSI may not be the sole owners of Prime Hydration, but it’s pretty safe to say that their roles as the face of the brand contributed to the energy drink’s wild success.