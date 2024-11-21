‘How much plaid did you think I had?’: Taylor Swift is back serving CEO styles with, you guessed it, a plaid pattern just perfect for the fall season

Taylor Swift‘s career currently revolves around her love for different eras and a whole bunch of Easter eggs. Each of her albums has a specific aesthetic that fans can easily recognize based on the assigned colors. At the same time, she has trained her fandom, the Swifties, to always search for Easter eggs in her work. Now, she stepped out again wearing a plaid outfit, the theme of her recent style.

On Nov. 19, the superstar singer had a girl’s night out with her close friends Este Haim and Ashley Avignone. NYC is her go-to choice for hanging out with her friends when she’s not on tour or staying with boyfriend Travis Kelce in Kansas, where she flaunts her best fashion, which lately features a lot of plaid.

This particular outing was no exception because she donned a black and white plaid Carolina Herrera outfit with a long coat and matching mini skirt. She wore a black turtleneck and accessorized with a pair of black Gucci platform loafers and a Fendi bag, similar to the Vivienne Westwood purse she wore for her last NYC outing with the blue dress. As always, she had several accessories, including the Louis Vuitton watch she wore for the Chiefs vs Broncos game and a gold necklace.

The plaid and the black-and-white combo are the perfect fall outfit vibe and made her look like a fashionable billionaire CEO. At the same time, it seems to be a perfect recreation of her plaid Versace outfit from the Chiefs vs Broncos game, so, is there more to it?

What does Taylor Swift’s plaid style mean?

For the latest outing, Swift received a lot of praise online for the “ladylike” vibe. Others pointed out that “her coat game is so insanely good lately,” and that the overall look is very classy and she looks stunning.

At the same time, many made fun puns related to her lyrics. “how much plaid did you think I had in me?,” a reference to The Tortured Poets Department‘s “So Long, London,” and “now I’m down plaid crying at the gym,” a reference to “Down Bad.”

Taylor Swift is currently in her TTPD era, which she released this year on April 19, although her style seems to have evolved from the dark academia look initially suggested into more mature, business casual vibes.

On one hand plaid is just fall colors on the other hand this is Taylor swift but what could it mean pic.twitter.com/tfoQG6tCb9 — Kalista (Taylor’s Version) (@KalistaBeasley) November 20, 2024

There have been multiple theories about what the new style means, one wilder than the other. Naturally, one is the loudest of them all: Reputation (Taylor’s Version). During the Rep era, Swift used to wear a lot of plaid when she was out and about, which could hint at the highly-anticipated re-recorded album.

At the same time, it could take us all back to debut. Her first album, titled Taylor Swift, is the second album left to re-record. On the Eras Tour, the Lover house, which depicts all her eras so far, the wallpaper in the debut room is different from the one in the “Lover” music video, and it has a plaid green wallpaper. Her recent fashion shift could also hint that she’s finally ready to win back her name and release her first album.

The last theory is TS12. Swift is constantly writing songs and, given her new relationship with Travis Kelce, and the entire experiences she’s had during the Eras Tour might’ve led to many songs. Once she’s done with the Eras Tour, she’s free to reinvent herself, and a new album wouldn’t be so unexpected. Of course, this is the most far-fetched theory, as no one expects Swift to get back in the studio for a brand-new album, as we’re all hoping to get all the re-recordings done before that.

There is no answer as to what her new plaid-themed style means. Maybe she just likes the pattern and we’re looking too much into it, or she’s being a Mastermind again and is planning something new to surprise us. I’m happy either way because this style fits her so well.

