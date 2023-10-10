How old is Patrick Stewart’s wife?

Patrick Stewart and his wife have been married for ten years and it’s clear that both seem very happy with their relationship. Before you ask, no, Stewart is not married to Ian McKellen although their bromance continues to give us the warm fuzzies. Stewart’s current wife is Sunny Ozell, who is known for her musical career and specializes in jazz and blues.

The American singer-songwriter was born December 23rd 1978 making her 44 years old at the time of writing. This year marks the couple’s tenth anniversary since their wedding in 2013 which was officiated- of course – by Ian McKellen.

When did the two meet?

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

The pair met back in 2008 whilst Stewart was performing in Brooklyn. Ozell was around 30 at that time and working as a waitress. However, she was already a part of the musical scene, making a name for herself and performing in clubs around New York. This means they’ll be celebrating their fifteenth year as a couple and their tenth wedding anniversary this year.

What’s the age gap?

Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Stewart turned 83 this year meaning there’s a 38-year gap between the two. Despite the difficulties this gap in age has presented – like Stewarts’ father-in-law being five years younger than him – the pair have proven they’re committed to one another. In an interview with The Daily Mail in 2015 the two discussed their relationship, with Ozell calling the age gap irrelevant.

“He is so youthful and I guess I’m kind of an old worry wart so we bridge the gap. It doesn’t come up much. He’s in better shape than me, which infuriates me.”

Has Patrick Stewart been married before?

8/21/95. LOS ANGELES,CA. PATRICK STEWART AND HIS WIFE AT THE PREMIERE FOR “DESPERADO”

Stewart was married to British actress Sheila Falconer for 34 years, from 1966 to 1990 and the couple had two children. His son Daniel, is an actor like his father, and his daughter, Sophie, has stayed out of the public eye.

The Star Trek: Picard actor married once more to American television and film producer Wendy Neuss in 2000, though they divorced in 2003. This means Ozell is the actor’s third marriage and, as it’s still going strong after ten years, it seems like McKellen’s magic touch as the wedding officiant was all that was needed.