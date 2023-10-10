How old is Sir Patrick Stewart?

Sir Patrick Stewart has made an extraordinary trip from the world of British theatre to the vastness of Hollywood. From his first professional stage appearance on 19 May 1959 at the Theatre Royal, Bristo, playing a Cutpurse, to leading the billion-dollar starship Enterprise as Captain Jean-Luc Picard in Star Trek: The Next Generation and bringing the wise and imposing Professor Charles Xavier to life in the X-Men film series, Stewart’s performances have cemented him as a renowned actor in our memories.

But without conflict, a good story cannot exist. At the tender age of 15, Sir Patrick Stewart supported himself by working as a newspaper reporter and obituary writer for the neighborhood newspaper. This is a solid case in favor of his unwavering enthusiasm for acting, as he left the job just a year later when his supervisor gave him the option to select acting or journalism.

Though it seems Stewart’s name is synonymous with fame, he took roles in many major television series without ever becoming a household name for many years. But as we all know, a single show came in 1987, two whole decades after his first TV debut, and made this “unknown British Shakespearean actor” Sir Patrick Stewart. So, how old is he now?

What is Sir Patrick Stewart’s age?

Patrick Stewart was born as the youngest child in the family of Alfred Stewart, who worked as a general laborer and a postman after initially serving as a regimental sergeant major in the British Army during World War II. His mother Gladys (née Barrowclough) worked in the textile industry as a weaver. The two brought this luminary into the world on 13 July 1940, in Mirfield, West Yorkshire.

At the age of 27, Stewart had his first TV appearance on Coronation Street as a fire officer after spending fewer than 8 years in theatres. The renowned actor is currently 83 years old and has calmly accepted his advancing years while still inspiring audiences with his timeless ability and persistent enthusiasm for acting.

Image via CBS

Numerous accolades and prizes have been bestowed upon Sir Patrick Stewart over his remarkable career, recognizing his exceptional talent and contributions to the entertainment industry. In 2010, Stewart earned one of the most prestigious awards when Queen Elizabeth II knighted him for his contributions to drama. His already impressive name was given the honorific title “Sir,” which recognized his substantial influence on the British theatre and cinema industries.

In 2010, Stewart attributed his acting career to his English teacher at Crowlees Junior and Infant School, Cecil Dormand, who “put a copy of Shakespeare in [Stewart’s] hand” (via BBC) and told him to get up and perform. Dormand, we’re glad you did that!