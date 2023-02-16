X-Men maniacs losing their minds at talk of the original Marvel villain making ‘Deadpool 3’ return

It turns out we may be seeing quite a few familiar faces in the upcoming Deadpool 3 as rumors suggest Ian McKellen will be making a return as the villainous Magneto, and fans are losing their minds over the possibility.

The rumor started after Patrick Stewart himself teased that he and long time pal McKellen had plans. Fans have theorized that Magneto will be making an appearance in the third Deadpool installment, as well as likely having a cameo in the upcoming Secret Wars movie scheduled for release in 2026.

Deadpool 3 and Secret Wars https://t.co/RbnyD5nE9Y — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) February 15, 2023

As you can imagine, the news was music to the ears of fans who are looking forward to seeing heroes across many of the alternate Marvel universes popping up in upcoming titles. We’ve already seen Charles Xavier making an appearance in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and so it looks like the studio now has McKellen on standby.

Fans were also curious if this meant other versions of their favorite heroes and villains would be appearing in Deadpool 3. Many are hoping to see a cameo of Michael Fassbender’s version of Magneto in the film as well. Anything’s possible with the multiverse, although there currently is no news to suggest Fassbender will be making an appearance.

anything on mcavoy or fassbender? — ‏َ (@minoruzs) February 16, 2023

Ryan Reynolds made the announcement that Deadpool 3 was underway last year in a video that also confirmed Hugh Jackman would be returning as Wolverine. We also know that the film will be the first R-rated MCU movie, although not much else is known about the plot of the movie or how it ties in to the multiverse saga.

McKellen’s last appearance as Magneto was almost 10 years ago, in 2014’s X-Men Days of Future Past. The actor is 83 years old now but it sounds like he’s still game for another round as the infamous Magneto and the fans are here for it.

Deadpool 3 is set for release Nov. 8, 2024.