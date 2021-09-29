Who Is Seth MacFarlane’s Wife?

Seth MacFarlane continues to be one of the most notable names in Hollywood. He’s pushed the social envelope on adult animation with Family Guy for over twenty years and has even been deemed a pioneer of adult animated comedy’s modern age. His creatively dark humor has sparked numerous shows and movies, making him the second-richest animator in the world after The Simpsons creator Matt Groening. He’s accomplished all of this by the young age of 47.

For as much success as he’s had in both television and film, MacFarlane hasn’t been as lucky in love. As it is with many Hollywood celebrities (especially ones as wealthy as MacFarlane), maintaining a relationship amidst the hectic lifestyle of an A-lister can be easier said than done. Nevertheless, MacFarlane is never hesitant about dating fellow celebrities. According to Dating Celeb, he has actually been linked to a few recognizable ladies over the years.

During his time as a writer for Fox’s comedy sketch show MAD TV, he started dating comedian and actress Nicole Sullivan. The couple later split in 2000.

Six years later, MacFarlane began dating Jessica Barth in 2006. They dated briefly and broke up later that year but remained such good friends that MacFarlane even cast her to play ghetto white girl Tammy Lynn in his first-ever movie, Ted, as well as its sequel, Ted 2.

After Barth, MacFarlane went on to date actress and producer Christa Campbell in 2006. They dated for a year and later broke up in 2007.

Between 2007 and 2008, MacFarlane dated several famous actresses including Kat Foster, Camille Guatay, Amanda Byrnes, and The Vampire Diaries actress Eliza Dukshu.

He dated Katie Sah and Kaylee Defer in 2009 before getting into a two-year relationship with reality TV star Trisha Cummings in 2010. The couple broke up in 2012, and MacFarlane began dating Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke soon after.

MacFarlane and Clarke dated for about a year but called it quits sometime in 2013. According to a source at E! News, the couple could not make it work due to their busy schedules and long-distance. “It was really a location challenge,” the outlet reported. “She has been in Europe shooting Game of Thrones, and he is based in California, so it was hard to make it work despite the distance. However, they have remained friends.”

For a while, MacFarlane was single and seemingly not dating anyone. Perhaps he took a break to focus on newer projects like The Orville. That changed in 2017 when he was seen with fellow Orville costar Halston Sage. The two dated for a while, but broke up sometime in 2018.

According to Creeto, it may have been the first time in MacFarlane’s Hollywood dating experience that things did not end amicably. It was speculated that his split from Sage may have led to her sudden departure from the show in 2019; however, neither Sage nor MacFarlane has ever confirmed it.

Currently, MacFarlane is dating another co-star from The Orville: Anne Winters. Winters recently joined the cast for the show’s third season and will be seen for the first time as a series regular when it finally premieres on Hulu, whenever that may be. Unfortunately, not much is known about the couple’s history outside of that.

So far, it hasn’t been reported that the two have split, but given MacFarlane’s unfortunate track record, there’s a good chance that he’s already single again. Despite his vast fortune, all of his accomplishments, and his uncanny ability to remain friends with most of his exes, it seems that MacFarlane still hasn’t been able to find “the one” yet. The Family Guy creator has recognized this and even compared himself to the famous Family Guy character Brian Griffin regarding his love life.

“I have some Brian-type issues from time to time⏤looking for the right person⏤but I date as much as the next guy,” he said in a 2004 interview with The Daily Princetonian.

You can look at that statement as either a good thing or a bad one. Though Brian is indeed a nice enough person who can’t seem to catch a break when it comes to dating, it’s also true that he has a bit of an ego. An ego like Brian’s in the real world can be difficult to deal with. In fact, most relationships don’t last very long when one party has a bigger ego than the other.

If MacFarlane is having Brian-like issues when it comes to dating, he may want to take another break and evaluate himself in the mirror before racing back into the dating scene again. Hopefully, both he and Brian will be able to find love. Until then, we wish them both the best of luck⏤they’re going to need it.