Attack On Titan is an anime phenomenon with fans desperately sitting on the edge of their seats, waiting to find out what happens next in this rollercoaster of action, adventure, and personal drama.

The 4th season of the anime is being billed as the final season. And now, with the last scheduled episode on the horizon, fans are wondering just how they can watch the epic conclusion.

What Is Attack On Titan About?

Image via MAPPA Ltd / Attack on Titan: The Final Season — Part 2

Based on the manga by Hajime Isayama, Attack On Titan is set in a world that is ravaged by massive towering beasts called Titans. A group of people, believing that they are the last humans remaining, reside in a walled city. However, they soon learn that they’re not the only humans left and that the Titans might not be all that they seem.

It has been confirmed that episode 87 of Attack On Titan is called “The Dawn of Humanity.” The Attack On Titan website released a synopsis of the upcoming episode. This synopsis reads:

“What we saw that day. What we talked about on that day. What we chose that day. That was all he ever wanted. Nothing has changed for him.”

When Does Attack On Titan Episode 87 Air?

Image via MAPPA Ltd. / Attack on Titan: The Final Season

The last episode of Attack On Titan, the 28th episode of season 4, and the 87th episode overall had a scheduled release date of March 27th. However, it was announced that the episode would be pushed back a week to April 3rd.

This is due to another program taking the show’s usual timeslot on its home network, NHK. NHK has referred to the show in Attack On Titan’s timeslot as a “special organisation event.” However, it is currently unknown what this is.

Because of this, the season finale will be broadcast in Japan on April 3rd, 2022. International viewers can expect the final episode to land on streaming services at the following times:

Pacific: 12:45 p.m.

Eastern: 3:45 p.m.

Greenwich Mean Time: 8:45 p.m.

If you want to watch an English dub, you’ll have to wait, as the dub is currently around a month behind the Japanese airings of the show. Meaning that dub fans should be expecting to wait until early May to see how it all concludes.

How To Watch Attack On Titan Episode 87?

Image via Wit Studio / Attack on Titan — Season 2

A testament to Attack On Titan‘s popularity is how many streaming platforms offer the show. Currently, Crunchyroll, Hulu, and Funimation all broadcast this series. As an added bonus, they all present it as a simulcast. So whichever service you use, the episode will release at around the same time.

However, all of these services are subscription-based. So you will need to pay for access to watch the final episode. So, if you’ve not already, it’s best to sign up now. Then you’ll be ready to watch the episode when it launches.

Is This Really The End Of Attack On Titan?

Image via MAPPA Ltd / Attack on Titan: The Final Season

While this is being billed as the final episode of the last season, many anime fans think there is more to come from Attack On Titan, especially as there is lots more manga to adapt.

Yea that’s definitely a movie announcement for attack on Titan cuz I don’t think that’s enough to finish the manga . They last did episode 8 so we got 4 episodes to go! Maybe like Gintama the final and etc their going out wit a bang! — QGRyusaki2.0 (@QgDarkavenger) February 16, 2022

Some speculate that the “special program” airing in place of the last episode will reveal more information about what is next for the franchise. Some fans wonder if this delay is linked to the Attack On Titan panel at the AnimeJapan expo on the 27th, as this event tends to feature many big announcements about upcoming shows. However, this is merely speculation, and there has been no official confirmation.

⚠ BREAKING NEWS ⚠



There are important changes in the episode schedule! 😱



Episode 84 will be aired at 00:15 on March 6 📝



Episode 87 will be aired on April 3 instead of March 27 due to a special program 👀



🚨 There's a stage for AOT at AnimeJapan 2022 on March 27… Hmm 🤔 — Attack On Fans (@AttackOnFans) February 16, 2022

Fans of the series will have to wait and see if this truly is the end or if more anime will be coming in the future. However, one thing is for sure. No matter how the series concludes, fans are in for a wild ride.