Where can I watch ‘Attack on Titan’ legally?

From titans to royals, Attack on Titan‘s post-apocalyptic universe has garnered the hearts of millions of fans all over the world. Adapted from the manga created and illustrated by Hajime Isayama, Attack on Titan introduced the world of humanoid giants into the anime and shonen realm. Bringing entirely new concepts and a pioneering universe, this anime took the Japanese animated world by storm with its immense popularity across the globe, from its first episode released in 2013.

Comprised of three completed seasons, Attack on Titan is currently airing its fourth and final season encompassing the final arc from the manga. In an unusual turn of events not before seen in anime, the fourth season was separated into three parts. As of 2023, the third part of the final season just aired its first half a few hours ago. Provoking rage among global fans who have not had access to the Japanese release, the episode was not added to any legal platforms for nearly six hours after it came out, evoking the question of where to watch the new hour-long episode. As always, We Got This Covered is here to help.

Will Attack on Titan be on Crunchyroll?

Image via MAPPA

Ahead of the show’s anxiety-inducing finale, the nearing end is now included in Crunchyroll and Funimation’s libraries – at long last. Although the feature-length episode took its time to reach the platforms’ extensive anime collections, Crunchyroll holds the rights to Attack on Titan, making it an obvious future addition to its collection. Hulu has also confirmed it will add the new episode to its collection, a day after release as they have always done with animated shows.

The reason for the delay has not yet been disclosed by either Hulu or Crunchyroll. Likely, the release window was expanded in a previous agreement with the series’ production team MAPPA, as a means to give time for Japanese fans to digest the eventful and fatality-filled episode. This is not the first time Crunchyroll has evoked rage-filled rants from fans on social media, as the platform has also crashed in the past – following the high demand for the second half of the fourth season.

Good things come to those who wait, and all Attack on Titan fans wishing to revisit their favorite characters can now watch the episode on Crunchyroll after six long hours. In no time, Hulu will also be able to attend to the needs of all international fans out there, for all those who have a subscription to the platform.