Crunchyroll provokes outrage among users for delayed ‘Attack on Titan’ release

It has been a long and winding road for Attack on Titan fans, who have had to witness their favorite anime be stretched out time and again by its animation studio, MAPPA. Just when they thought the beginning of the end was finally here, though, things took a major left turn.

Part three of Attack on Titan‘s final season aired in Japan early today, at 9:30am CT. As always, international fans were relying on good old Crunchyroll to provide the hour-long special episode soon after their fellow Japanese viewers got it, but over five hours later, the waiting continued. Over on Twitter, the excitement over part three’s premiere slowly died down, replaced by fury from Crunchyroll users who expressed their impatience with the anime platform.

where the fuck is ep 88 im going to go insane #AttackonTitanFinalSeason #AttackOnTitan pic.twitter.com/PLI1lNFgjm — Jay 🐉 (@24hlevi) March 3, 2023

ITS BEEN TWO HOURS CRUNCHYROLL WHATS GOING ON #AttackOnTitan pic.twitter.com/gIqjunQeWI — gab🪞 (@littlelovejm) March 3, 2023

Waiting for the new episode of Attack on Titan on Crunchyroll like pic.twitter.com/lmLevlJQIl — Peter (@thePedromeister) March 3, 2023

crunchyroll is actually the worst — mimi is seeing yoongi 🪞 (@blkswanz) March 3, 2023

To make matters worse, Crunchyroll has kept silent on the subject. This is clearly sparking the flames of users’ outrage, who think they should be given an explanation of the situation, or — at the very least — told when the episode will arrive on the platform.

The fact that Crunchyroll didn't say a single word on all of this, is the worse part for me as a fan and marketer.



What the heck are you doing @Crunchyroll ??? — Hawa Arba J. | Email Copywriter + Marketer (@EveAlacran) March 3, 2023

Hey @Crunchyroll can you please just give us a time for when you will air the new AOT episode… what’s with the silence? It’s okay that you need time to sub it but can you at least tell us when to expect it 🥲 — carlee (@morethanlines) March 3, 2023

@Crunchyroll at least let us know what time the new AOT episode is dropping ffs — Moose (@MooseAhmet) March 3, 2023

Bro we’ve being waiting for a whole year for this. The problem isn’t the delay but the lack of communication. It should’ve been released almost 4h ago but crunchyroll is not saying anything — gráfico (@dabis_cum_sock) March 3, 2023

WE KNOW U SEE US CRUNCHYROLL … GIVE US AN UPDATE 😭‼️‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/o0Z46Npwru — sarabeth | AOT DAY !! ˖ ࣪ (@sarabxth) March 3, 2023

Tensions are high in the Attack on Titan fandom, and it’s understandable, considering how long fans have been waiting for this moment. Part two of the anime’s current season finished airing back in April 2022, meaning fans have been holding their breaths for almost a year to see what happens next in the story. Part three will deal with the events following the start of Eren’s Rumbling, portraying the epic battle between fans’ favorite Survey Corps members and 600,000 colossal titans intent on flattening the world.

All that said, it’s worth mentioning that, as far as we can tell, Crunchyroll never confirmed at which time this episode would be released on its platform. The announced airing schedule for this installment was for its Japanese release, leaving some room to consider that all this might have been a simple misunderstanding.

On the brighter side, while they waited, fans finally got the release window for the second half of Attack on Titan: The Final Season part three. Let’s just hope they can make it through the first half.