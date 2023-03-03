Crunchyroll provokes outrage among users for delayed ‘Attack on Titan’ release
It has been a long and winding road for Attack on Titan fans, who have had to witness their favorite anime be stretched out time and again by its animation studio, MAPPA. Just when they thought the beginning of the end was finally here, though, things took a major left turn.
Part three of Attack on Titan‘s final season aired in Japan early today, at 9:30am CT. As always, international fans were relying on good old Crunchyroll to provide the hour-long special episode soon after their fellow Japanese viewers got it, but over five hours later, the waiting continued. Over on Twitter, the excitement over part three’s premiere slowly died down, replaced by fury from Crunchyroll users who expressed their impatience with the anime platform.
To make matters worse, Crunchyroll has kept silent on the subject. This is clearly sparking the flames of users’ outrage, who think they should be given an explanation of the situation, or — at the very least — told when the episode will arrive on the platform.
Bro we’ve being waiting for a whole year for this. The problem isn’t the delay but the lack of communication. It should’ve been released almost 4h ago but crunchyroll is not saying anything— gráfico (@dabis_cum_sock) March 3, 2023
WE KNOW U SEE US CRUNCHYROLL … GIVE US AN UPDATE 😭‼️‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/o0Z46Npwru— sarabeth | AOT DAY !! ˖ ࣪ (@sarabxth) March 3, 2023
Tensions are high in the Attack on Titan fandom, and it’s understandable, considering how long fans have been waiting for this moment. Part two of the anime’s current season finished airing back in April 2022, meaning fans have been holding their breaths for almost a year to see what happens next in the story. Part three will deal with the events following the start of Eren’s Rumbling, portraying the epic battle between fans’ favorite Survey Corps members and 600,000 colossal titans intent on flattening the world.
All that said, it’s worth mentioning that, as far as we can tell, Crunchyroll never confirmed at which time this episode would be released on its platform. The announced airing schedule for this installment was for its Japanese release, leaving some room to consider that all this might have been a simple misunderstanding.
On the brighter side, while they waited, fans finally got the release window for the second half of Attack on Titan: The Final Season part three. Let’s just hope they can make it through the first half.