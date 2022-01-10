As arguably one of the most popular anime television shows of all time, Attack on Titan has managed to rope in people of all ages, backgrounds, and tastes. It’s no wonder, then, that the premiere episode of the final season, or rather, the second part of season four, once again managed to down streaming servers last night.

A lot of fans rejoiced at the return of their favorite anime yesterday only to find that Crunchyroll – the distributor and streaming giant dedicated to the world of anime – has yet to give its servers an overhaul, despite the fact that they’ve experienced technical difficulties of this nature several times in the past. In fact, the very first episode of Attack on Titan: The Final Season, which came out in Dec. 2020, also downed both Crunchyroll and Funimation due to the sheer number of fans that flooded the respective services to catch the premiere.

Last night, the same thing happened to the former again, which garnered a lot of backlash for the company. Crunchyroll was quick to address the outrage, though, writing in a tweet that they’re fixing the issue and thanking fans for their patience.

We are working hard to resolve the site and app issues users are experiencing. Thank you for your patience, everyone! Stay tuned for more updates here. — Crunchyroll (@Crunchyroll) January 9, 2022

Almost two hours later, the same Twitter page announced that the website was up and running again, though there’s no denying that the whole shenanigan must have been a real downer for a lot of folks who’d been waiting more than a year for the next episode to arrive. Let’s just hope that the internet gods will be kinder to Attack on Titan fans next Sunday when the second episode drops.