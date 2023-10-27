Attack on Titan season 4 part 4 release date, trailer, runtime, dub, and more

In a little over a week from now, the final episode of Attack on Titan, officially referred to as “The Final Chapters – Special 2” will bring Hajime Isayama’s ambitious narrative to a definitive conclusion.

This has been a long time coming, folks. The fourth and final season of Attack on Titan originally premiered in December 2020, but MAPPA decided to split the last arc into different parts. The second volume was released more than a year later, in January 2022, but even that didn’t end Eren Yeager’s story. A third part, basically a one-hour movie, came out a few months ago on March 4, with the studio promising to release the last chapter — for real, this time — later in the year.

Well, we’ve finally arrived at that point, so here’s everything you need to know about Attack on Titan: The Final Season – The Final Chapters: Special 2.

When will the last Attack on Titan episode air?

MAPPA has announced that the Attack on Titan series finale will premiere on Crunchyroll come November 5. This episode will be adapting the “Battle of Heaven and Earth” manga arc, involving Marley’s last-ditch effort to stop Eren’s onslaught and save the world’s population — or what remains of them, at least.

This entire season has been building up towards Eren’s mass genocide. Originally, he and Zeke (his brother, the Beast Titan) intended to euthanize the Eldian race, and assure the end of this ceaseless conflict, but Eren betrayed Zeke, and revealed that he’d never intended to submit. Now, with hundreds of thousands of Colossal Titans marching alongside him, Eren is slowly leveling the entire world, leaving hundreds of millions of deaths in his wake.

When are we getting a trailer?

Since this will be the final episode, and an action-packed one at that, don’t expect to see a lot of footage from the promotional campaign. In fact, the footage will most likely involve the fight scenes between the remaining Eldian Titan-shifters and Eren’s Founding Titan minions. The Japanese anime studio has already teased the final episode with this short clip you see above, but according to reliable sources on social media, another full-length trailer will come out tomorrow, so stay tuned.

How long is the final Attack on Titan episode?

via MAPPA

Despite all the criticism leveled against the speed at which they adapted the final Attack on Titan run, it seems that MAPPA is really pulling out all the big stops with these last few manga chapters. “The Final Chapters: Special 2” is going to run for a whopping 86 minutes, making it the first feature-length Attack on Titan outing to date.

Sure, with all the animeisms involved, a lot of that runtime will be taken up by people monologuing or explaining things that should be obvious to everyone, especially the viewers, but we can also expect to see a lot of epic stunts by Captain Levi, Annie, Reiner, and Mikasa Ackerman.

When will the English dub for the final Attack on Titan episode come out?

Credit: MAPPA Ltd.

Unlike regular runs, where the English dub usually followed the original episodes on a regular weekly basis, “The Final Chapters: Special 1” took months to get here. More than six months, to be precise. So, with that in mind, we wouldn’t put it past Crunchyroll to release the series finale dub sometime in early 2024. For those of you who absolutely can’t wait to see how the story ends, you’re going to have to settle for the Japanese voiceover, though from experience, it seems clear most people prefer the original anyway.

Will the Attack on Titan anime have a similar ending to the manga?

Image via MAPPA Ltd

As manga readers will tell you, the ending to Attack on Titan was more than a little controversial in the fandom. That’s why there have been persistent rumors about MAPPA changing the story to cater to the community. Some even say that Isayama himself is involved in these changes, and that he’s using the anime medium to modify some of those developments near the end of the story. For now, you should definitely take all of this with a grain of salt, but we wouldn’t be surprised if some minor plot details were tweaked in the finale.