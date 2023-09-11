It's been a decade, and now its almost over.

If you’re an anime fan you’ve probably heard of Attack on Titan, and if you’re reading this then you’re probably just as obsessed with the series as the rest of us. But sadly, like all good things, this iconic anime has to come to an end.

Since first airing in 2013, the Attack on Titan anime has blown up exponentially, bringing more eyes to this series than the original manga could do alone. Naturally, with it poised to come to an end, fans want to know everything they can about its epic finale.

First thing’s first. When is Attack on Titan ending? Here’s all you need to know so you can stay up to date on how the story ends.

When will Attack on Titan end?

Image via Crunchyroll

For those looking to find out the ending now, you’re in luck because Attack on Titan is over, but only its manga run. For anime-only fans, you’ll need to wait for the final Attack on Titan Final Chapters Special 2 to land on Nov. 4.

This means you’ll probably have to wait a little longer to get the conclusion to this epic story on your screens, but given how long fans have waited between seasons, this shouldn’t be too much to handle.

As of right now, we’ve only got one short trailer for the finale, but we’ll likely get more before the release.

If you aren’t yet up to date and ready for it all to end then now is the time to get watching. Crunchyroll is your go-to place for Attack on Titan with all of the previous episodes ready to binge before the finale lands to cap it all off.

As mentioned before, if you simply can’t wait, all of Attack on Titan’s manga is out and available to read whenever you’re emotionally ready for the conclusion.