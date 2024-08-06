How old is Snoop Dogg’s wife?

Snoop Dogg, born Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., and Shante Broadus’ marriage is marked by their mutual respect for one another. They’ve weathered the highs and lows of the former’s music career and overcame challenges in their personal lives while maintaining a strong family bond.

Snoop and Shante have known each other long before the rapper started his career. They met as teens at Long Beach Polytechnic High School and even went to prom together. In a guesting on VladTV, Snoop recalled how he wooed Shate and wrote her love letters. The rapper said they dated for about four months before they had their first kiss. For Shante, Snoop’s humor was what made him attractive: “Tall, dark skin, and just being funny and cool. He was funny. He was the clown and the rapper.”

The couple tied the knot on June 14, 1997 at the Ritz Carlton Hotel in California when they were in their mid-20s. The relationship hit a rough patch in 2004 when Snoop filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. “I thought I was the man, and I was willing to give up what I had at home for that until I realized what I had at home was irreplaceable,” he said. He didn’t push forward with the divorce and tossed the papers. Instead, the couple worked on their relationship, and renewed their vows in 2008 in a surprise ceremony that Snoop organized.

In June 2024, the couple — both 52 years old — celebrated 27 years of marriage. Snoop was born on October 20, 1971, and Shante was born on October 30, 1971, making their birthdays only 10 days apart. In an interview on Today in 2023, Snoop shared the reason for their lasting marriage by saying, “When you truly love somebody, there ain’t nothing you can do to break that up, and I feel like that was true love at first sight.”

