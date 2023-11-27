How tall is Chris Hemsworth, and is he the tallest Hemsworth brother?

The Hemsworth siblings have taken the world of Hollywood by storm, thanks to their incredible talent, charming Australian accents, and, of course, some seriously fortunate genetics. While Chris Hemsworth and Liam undoubtedly steal the spotlight as a dynamic duo, let’s not forget about their eldest brother, Luke. Despite not being in the spotlight, he’s also got talent running through his veins.

Chris, with his iconic portrayal of Thor, the God of Thunder, and Liam, as the courageous Gale in The Hunger Games, have undoubtedly conquered the acting world, setting new standards for any aspiring acting family. However, it’s worth mentioning that Chris, the middle brother, has recently revealed that he won’t be taking on any new acting projects.

Although it’s a bit of a downer for his fans, rest assured that his popularity isn’t going anywhere anytime soon, and his handsome looks aren’t about to fade into oblivion. On that note, let’s quickly look over one of Hemsworth’s strongest suits: their heights.

How tall is Chris Hemsworth?

While Chris’ towering height wasn’t the sole reason for his success, it certainly added to his suitability as the mighty and physically imposing God of Thunder. It comes off as no surprise, that he often stands head and shoulders above his castmates during filming, and his Australian genes likely play a significant role in this trait. Just like Chris, his two siblings have been blessed with striking good looks and imposing stature.

While some sources may claim that Liam holds the title of the tallest Hemsworth sibling, the honor of having the most imposing height is actually shared by both Chris and Liam. The two youngest brothers both measure around 6’3” (190 cm), although Chris has humorously admitted to evading the truth about his height in the past to land roles requested for shorter actors.

As for the eldest of the trio, Luke may have lost the height competition, standing at 5’11” (180 cm), but he is still the oldest and that’s more than enough.

So, there you have it. Personally, I’m still a bit surprised that Chris isn’t even taller, considering how he often appears to be towering over everyone else with his commanding presence. But, hey, standing at an impressive 6’3,” he definitely has a lot to brag about when it comes to his height.