How tall is Ethan Slater compared to Ariana Grande?

There are quite a few perks to celebrity life, but plenty of downfalls to match.

Recommended Videos

The intense scrutiny our favorite stars endure on a daily basis limits their lives immensely, and results in everything — from new hairdos and fashion decisions to their diets, children, and dating lives — coming under a microscope. That’s old news to Ariana Grande by now, but few of the singer’s past relationships have prompted the level of examination her current match-up with Ethan Slater is currently enduring.

Much of the discourse surrounding the pair of singers’ relationship hinges on Slater’s former relationship with his high school sweetheart-turned wife, Lilly Jay, and Grande’s short-lived marriage with real estate agent Dalton Gomez. Slater and Jay have been together since 2012, married since 2018, and share a child born in 2022, while Grande married Gomez after around a year of dating in 2021. Both halves of the fresh couple were still married when 2023 kicked off, and the timing of their matchup is raising eyebrows, as fans wonder if their relationship began before they were truly single.

Regardless of the questions around that timing, Slater and Grande have been enjoying one another’s company for months now. They’ve been linked up since July of 2023, when they first started going out in public together, but they’ve largely kept their relationship under wraps. As they shift past the six-month mark — and no news of a breakup emerges — fresh questions about their relationship are constantly emerging, down to every possible detail of their lives.

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater’s heights

Image via @michelleyeoh_official/Instagram

Grande and Slater haven’t been photographed together very many times, and many of the images of them together feature the pair while seated. Its an oddly specific query, but this trend is prompting a common pondering among fans of the pair, as they wonder after their height difference.

Grande’s height is notoriously hard to pin down, thanks to the singer’s well-documented love of high heels. She looks a fair bit taller than she actually stands in most photos, but that’s more a result of her incredible balance and pain tolerance than her genes. The singer seems to stand, based on various altering sources, somewhere between 5 foot 1 and 5 foot 2.

Slater, meanwhile, stands a good half a foot taller than his new girlfriend at around 5’7″. With her heels — which she’s rarely seen out of — in place, however, the duo likely match up perfectly. Add a few inches to Grande and she’s closer to 5’5″, just a few inches shorter than her Wicked co-star and new beau.