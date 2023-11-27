How tall is Kieran Culkin?

Kieran Culkin has been in the acting business for some time, but has made a splash with HBO's 'Succession.' How tall is he?

Kieran Culkin is a successful actor in his own right, though will unfortunately fall prey to people asking about his well-known older brother Macaulay Culkin. This is not surprising, though, considering the latter is known as one of the most famous child actors of the ’90s.

Kieran, however, has reached his own heights of fame, especially with his more recent role in the HBO series Succession. Now we wonder, to reach those heights, (see where I am going here), how tall is Culkin?

Who is Kieran Culkin?

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

The actor was born to former Broadway actor Christopher Cornelius “Kit” Culkin and Patricia Brentrup in 1982 and is one of seven siblings. His first film role was actually in the film that shot his brother to fame, Home Alone, where he played Kevin McCallister’s cousin, Fuller McCallister. He was only seven years old at the time and had only the briefest of moments on screen. He also reprised his role in Home Alone 2, again, with only a small part.

He appeared in a number of films throughout the ’90s including the Father of the Bride duology, the rom-com She’s All That, and Music of the Heart. He then took a break from acting to attend private school, only to return years later.

Culkin noted the way that fame had treated his brother, telling Esquire that “he was little and having to try to accept that level of fame as reality” making him cautious to follow that path, even choosing to turn down roles.

He made his way back to acting, a job he loved even if he didn’t like the fame that came with it, starring in a number of independent films, as well as the cult classic Scott Pilgrim vs. the Word. It has been his most recent role that has garnered the most attention, however, having played Roman Roy in the hit HBO series Succession.

It saw him nominated for a Best Supporting Actor award at the Golden Globes and the Screen Actors Guild Awards and winning the award at the Critics’ Choice Television Awards.

Kieran Culkin’s height

Image via HBO

Culkin would be considered a “short king”, standing at 5 feet and 5 inches (168 cm) tall, especially when standing next to co-star Matthew Macfayden who stands at 6 feet and 2 inches (191 cm). There are plenty of shorter men in Hollywood, with prime examples being action-man Tom Cruise, Spider-Man Tom Holland, Zac Efron, and Harry Potter himself, Daniel Radcliffe.

He has been married to his wife, Jazz Charton, since 2013, and they have two children together, a daughter born in 2019 and a son born in 2021.

Season four of Succession turned out to be the last of the series, with the last episode airing in May of 2023. You can catch Culkin throughout the show on Max. Though this may be the end for Roman Roy, we are sure that Culkin still has a lot more to offer.