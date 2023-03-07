How to join the Prime Ambassador program for Logan Paul and KSI’s Prime drink brand

Former YouTuber, WWE fighter, controversial persona, and drink company CEO Logan Paul has been polarizing nearly every single industry he puts his hands on. Back in 2022, the oldest Paul brother and KSI announced the energy drink that completely flew off of supermarket shelves across America, and since then, the demand for the colorful drink has never ceased.

The YouTube/boxing duo joined forces and never looked back. Their newest Prime drink ad premiered at the Super Bowl last month, and with the already trusty and loyal fanbase they’ve gained over the years — alongside the imminent curiosity hailing from Paul and KSI’s own reputation — the demand for Prime has been stronger than ever. As they continue to spread their wings, the duo recently launched a new ambassadors program, and surprisingly enough, it is much easier to access than you might expect.

How to join Prime’s Ambassador Program

Join our new Ambassador Program with the link below! (US only) pic.twitter.com/26ABpurQhp — DrinkPrime (@PrimeHydrate) March 6, 2023

On March 6, Prime launched the new ambassador program, announcing it through the company’s official Twitter account. Showcasing one of the drink flavors, the advertisement for the program also informed that U.K. and international fans would soon get the chance to participate in the program, and receive free drinks and “monthly swag.”

To apply for the program and get the free goodies, you must set up an account on the brand’s official website, which can also be done while placing an order. Once you get that out of the way, connect to as many social media platforms as you can, and fill out the information section with your name, e-mail, and mailing address. The website will then ask a few more additional questions, and you’re all set. All that’s left is to wait for a response from the company, and hope for the best.

So far, only U.S. applicants are being accepted into the program, but according to Prime drink, soon every fan will have a chance of getting all they have ever wished for in the energy drink realm.