‘I always trick you’: A giggly Selena Gomez said it would be ‘very hard to go back to music’ just 3 days ago

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco aren’t just one of the most lovey-dovey couples around, they’re also making beautiful music together.

That’s right, after claiming that she wouldn’t return to her musical roots for a while, Gomez announced a new album on Instagram. As the singer and actress accurately wrote in the caption, “I always trick you guys.” Not only is Gomez’s album I Said I Love You First coming out on Mar. 21, 2025, but Gomez collaborated with her music producer fiance Blanco. She added, “We can’t wait to share this special project with you soon!”

Gomez was stealthy about the whole deal, and, in the style of Beyonce and Taylor Swift, recorded an entire album without talking about it. Three days ago, she appeared at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival on behalf of Emilia Pérez, which she starred in as Jessi Del Monte, and said, “It’s going to be very hard for me to go back to music after this.” When she was asked if “it’s a like a never say never situation” she smiled and said “Maybe.” Very demure, very mindful… oh sorry, that trend’s over!

mind you this was her THREE DAYS ago 😭😭😭 selena gomez you’re so unserious pic.twitter.com/ahpKE2T6u5 https://t.co/6NGEqLFcdj — fran (@SELSREP) February 14, 2025

I Said I Love You First is Gomez’s fourth studio album after Stars Dance (2013), Revival (2015), and Rare (2020). Although music has always been a huge part of her career, she has seen massive success in other lanes, most notably acting and producing. She’s perfect in her celebrated role as clever Mabel Mora on Only Murders in the Building. She also starred in the documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me to help raise awareness of mental health struggles. And say what you want about celebrity cooking shows, but her Hulu series Selena + Chef is as adorable as she is. Basically, right now Gomez can do no wrong and it’s great news that she’s getting back into music.

The star also told Vanity Fair when she posed for the magazine’s Oct. 2024 cover that”Acting has always been my first love. Music is just a hobby that went out of control.” She explained that she was going to make more music at some point, just not then. Clearly, her romance with Blanco inspired her to get back in the studio. While she’s released some bops, including “Kill ‘Em With Kindness,” she’s at her best when getting raw, like her devastating 2015 song “Sober.”

Based on how genuine her love story with Blanco is and how highly she speaks of him, I can only imagine the beautiful and moving lyrics in these new songs. Gomez already has a hit on her hands with her first new song, “Scared Of Loving You,” which is out now. She compares her new relationship to her old ones and sings “When I was young, I would love too fast/Hope I don’t repeat my past.” Sorry, Justin Bieber, but it looks like Gomez and Blanco’s connection is here to stay! (Just kidding, that drama is long over.)

Considering that Blanco has worked on some awesome songs, including Ed Sheeran’s “Castle on the Hill” (which makes me cry), I’m sure I’m not the only Gomez fan excited to hear the rest of the songs on I Said I Love You First. Mar. 21 can’t come fast enough, and this new album will be a great gift as spring (hopefully) arrives, too.

