‘I’m so sick of that same old love’: Benny Blanco’s best songs (so far)

You may know Benny Blanco as Selena Gomez’s romantic partner or as a guy who’s made some controversial posts on social media, or even rarer still, as one of People’s Sexiest Men Alive. But even if you’ve never heard of Benny Blanco, you’ve definitely heard his music.

Before he swept Gomez off her feet, Blanco made a name for himself writing and producing hit songs for artists like Britney Spears, Kesha, Katy Perry, Rihanna, and Ed Sheerhan. He’s been recognized for his achievements in songwriting with 10 Grammy nominations, six BMI awards, and the Hal David Starlight Award presented by the Songwriters Hall of Fame. If you went to a party or turned on the radio in the 2010s, odds are that Blanco had a hand in making whatever song was blaring from the speakers.

I could chat all day about Blanco’s impressive production and songwriting discography, but I’ll limit myself to sharing the best 10 songs he’s worked on. Everything on this list is informed by my personal music taste so this is nowhere near an objective list. That being said, I hope you can use this list to discover more music you enjoy, rediscover old faves, and learn more about the people behind the hits.

1. “Circus”

Blanco’s career took off while under the tutelage of Dr. Luke (who you might know of for reasons other than his music). The pair wrote numerous chart-topping songs together, including Britney Spears’ critically acclaimed 2008 single, “Circus.” As the album’s title track, “Circus” set the tone for Spears’ album following the cult favorite Blackout. It was a tough act to follow, but “Circus” calls back to the highlights of the previous album, drawing comparisons to Blackout track, “Break the Ice,” while serving as an evolution of that defiant, confident electropop sound.

2. “Teenage Dream”

Katy Perry’s first two albums are the stuff pop music dreams are made of. Blanco was involved in many of Perry’s tracks in those days — “Hot N Cold,” “I Kissed a Girl,” and “California Gurls,” to name a few — but I’d argue “Teenage Dream” is the best of the bunch. According to fellow Perry collaborator Bonnie McKee, Blanco acted as a litmus test to see if the American public would enjoy a song. Blanco rejected the song in its early stages, suggesting McKee and Perry write something like the Teenagers’ 2007 song, “Homecoming.” The word “Teenagers” sparked something in McKee and a rewrite led to the song we know and love.

3. “Moves Like Jagger”

A song’s commercial success doesn’t necessarily correlate with its quality, but this infectious chorus and certified Diamond status can’t be unrelated. The song wears its retro influences on its sleeve while embracing the dance-pop soundscape of the early 2010s, a combination reflected in its title. Even if you feel the song has worn out its welcome after a decade of being overplayed, you’d be hard-pressed to not find yourself humming this earworm for hours after hearing it.

4. “Tik Tok”

Blanco co-wrote and produced many of Kesha’s singles during her dollar sign era, including her debut single, “Tik Tok.” Songs like “Your Love is My Drug,” “Blow,” and “Die Young” are of a similar caliber, but none of Kesha’s singles have the same longevity this song has had. And with a few lyrical changes given information that’s come to light, its legacy will continue.

5. “How to Be a Heartbreaker”

As anyone who had a Tumblr account in 2012 can tell you, it’s hard to overstate the impact albums like Electra Heart had on that particular demographic. While “How to be a Heartbreaker” might not have reached the levels of success as say, “Teenage Dream,” it went number one on my iPod Touch. Who’s to say which is the bigger achievement?

6. “Same Old Love”

Written with Charli XCX and originally intended for Rihanna, “Same Old Love” found its way to Selena Gomez, who resonated with the song’s lyrics about repeating toxic relationship patterns. While Rihanna’s presence is nowhere to be found — she released her own Blanco hit, “Diamonds” a few years earlier — XCX’s backing vocals can be heard in the chorus. Gomez and Blanco would go on to collaborate on his 2019 song “I Can’t Get Enough,” and the rest, as they say, is history.

7. “Señorita”

Speaking of Charli XCX, she and Blanco teamed up again for Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s 2019 hit, “Señorita.” The song’s Latin-inspired guitar riff, strong lyrics — “You say we’re just friends, but friends don’t know the way you taste” — and chemistry between the two singers were the perfect recipe for a lasting summer hit.

8. “Castle on the Hill”

Ed Sheeran and Blanco are frequent collaborators, working together on singles like “Don’t” and “Perfect.” While those are great songs, “Castle on the Hill” is one of Sheeran’s best. The song pulls off the difficult feat of being highly personal while still remaining relatable to the listener, and the production aids in evoking those feelings of nostalgia.

9. “Love Yourself”

Also written with Sheeran, “Love Yourself” is a kiss-off anthem and one of several hit singles off Justin Bieber’s Purpose album. Another song originally intended for Rihanna, Bieber makes the song his own, with simple production complimenting the biting lyrics. The song’s relatable theme and acoustic stylings make it a timeless track that’s sure to be covered by artists for years to come.

10. “Moonlight”

Kali Uchis’ “Moonlight” is a more recent work. Released in 2023, “Moonlight” sees Uchis at her most ethereal and sultry while adopting pop songwriting conventions to make sure the song gets stuck in your head. It’s a far cry from his early work, but this song shows how versatile Blanco can be with different artists.



