‘I am honored to stand with you’: Prince Harry releases emotional statement to mark day that means a lot to him

Although Prince Harry missed this year’s Remembrance Sunday service, he was there in spirit. The exiled royal did what he could to show his support from across the pond but his absence did not go unnoticed, and now the prince has broken his silence with an emotional statement.

Remembrance Day is a memorial day observed in commonwealth states in which the sacrifices of fallen soldiers are honored. Meanwhile, in the U.S., Veterans Day is also being honored across the country.

Obviously it’s a very important day for Prince Harry, who served in the military for ten years, including in Afghanistan. His service had a great impact on him, his desire to be a soldier was strong and the prince was reportedly furious when his deployment was cut short due to press leaks. Anyways it’s fair to say that days like Remembrance Day are no doubt incredibly important to Harry due to his personal experiences

Despite this, his estrangement from his family in the U.K. puts him in an awkward spot, as he is unable to come and pay his respects to the fallen veterans in person. Instead the prince did what he could to show his support from afar such as sending sweets to Scotty’s Little Soldiers, a charity that offers support for the families of soldiers who died in conflict and of which Harry is an ambassador of.

Prince Harry’s statement

Following the Remembrance service, the prince also wrote a personal message the day after expressing his ‘admiration and appreciation’ for his fellow veterans.

“I reaffirm my lifelong admiration and appreciation for the service and sacrifice you and your families have made both in times of conflict and peace […] You have played a vital role in defending the values of liberty, freedom, and security.”

Harry then went on to address the current global uncertainty calling on veterans to lead by example, “Your example and morality demonstrate that true power lies in our ability to unite and confront the obstacles before us.” We truly are in uncertain times and Harry himself is no doubt feeling the unease many in the U.S. are feeling right now, considering the current nosedive into right-wing tyranny the country is falling into.

The Remembrance Day weekend saw most of the senior royals in the family show up to pay respects, even Kate Middleton made a rare public appearance to fill in for Camilla who is currently ill with a chest infection. Although Harry has been making an effort to visit the U.K. more, it seems the rift between him and his family is still ever-present.

Harry ended his statement by thanking the soldiers for making “a lasting, positive impact for our communities, our nations, and our shared future.” He added, “I am honoured to stand with you.”

