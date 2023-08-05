‘I did not ‘like’ this post on purpose or by accident’: Jennifer Aniston bites back at antisemitic accusations

Actress Jennifer Aniston is setting the record straight regarding her social media activity after facing criticism for allegedly liking what appears to be an antisemitic post by Jamie Foxx.

For context, Foxx, who is recovering following a medical emergency earlier this year, took to Instagram on Aug. 4 to discuss the effects of having “fake friends.” In the now-deleted upload, the They Cloned Tyrone star claimed that “fake friends” led to Jesus’ demise and warned others to steer clear from them by writing,

“They killed this dude name Jesus… What do you think they’ll do to you???! #fakefriends #fakelove”

As Foxx’s post went viral and began circulating online, the actor received massive backlash because many felt he spoke negatively of the Jewish community when discussing Jesus’ death. Various outlets report that historically, the Romans and Jewish leaders were allegedly involved in Jesus’ demise.

Upon scrutiny, it was also discovered that Aniston had liked the post, and because of that, she too was on the receiving end of criticism. When the Friends star became aware of the adverse reaction the next day, she took to her Instagram story to denounce antisemitism and stated that she wasn’t the one who liked Foxx’s post despite her account showing up in the column.

Jennifer Aniston addresses liking Jamie Foxx's now-deleted Instagram post:



“I do NOT support any form of antisemitism. I truly don’t tolerate HATE of any kind. Period.” pic.twitter.com/cNbO76FSsf — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 5, 2023

“This really makes me sick. I did not ‘like’ this post on purpose or by accident,. And more importantly, I want to be clear to my friends and anyone hurt by this showing up in their feeds — I do NOT support antisemitism. And I truly don’t tolerate HATE of any kind. Period.”

While the actress has not offered a reason behind the anomaly, it is very much possible that she really didn’t like the post and the widely circulating screenshot was doctored to include her Instagram handle name. Shortly after Aniston’s clarification, Foxx removed the post and apologized to the Jewish community or anyone offended by the post. In his statement, Foxx provided context into what he was talking about when he mentioned “they” and the person he was referring to. He wrote,

“I want to apologize to the Jewish community and everyone who was offended by my post. I now know my choice of words have caused offense and I’m sorry. That was never my intent. To clarify, I was betrayed by a fake friend and that’s what I meant with ‘they’ not anything more. I only have love in my heart for everyone. I love and support the Jewish community. My deepest apologies to anyone who was offended.”

To date, Foxx’s apology statement has generated over 99,000 likes and received numerous comments.

At this time, no additional details have been released to the public.