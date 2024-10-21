‘I don’t mean this in a self-deprecating way’: Eva Mendes is busy owning up to truths – from the beauty treatments she ‘regretted’ to admitting she wasn’t a ‘great actress’

Eva Mendes has held no bars in a recent interview, reflecting on everything from her acting career to her beauty treatments and her plans for the future.

Mendes delivered multiple revelations as part of a profile piece for The Sunday Times, one of few interviews the actress has given since taking a hiatus from Hollywood back in 2014.

Looking back on the cause of her break from acting — spurred by her desire to be a fulltime mom to her kids with her heartthrob partner Ryan Gosling — Mendes got candid about her career, admitting that she “was never in love with acting.” The star went on to say that, at times, she didn’t think she was good at the job, but clarified that the admission was “self-deprecating.”

“I don’t mean this in a self-deprecating way, but I wasn’t a great actress,” Mendes said, “[but] I had my moments when I worked with really great people.” Naturally, the moments she’s referring to are the two films she starred in alongside Gosling, including 2012’s The Place Beyond The Pines. “[Gosling] gets something out of me that’s never been accessible before,” Mendes said.

Apart from that, Mendes said her 16-year acting career was mostly defined by being typecast, told she looked “took ethnic,” or offered “some pretty sh***y roles.” That experience was off-putting to the point where now, Mendes would only consider a return to acting if it was alongside her partner. “That’s the one thing I would love to do,” Mendes said of sharing a project with the Barbie star.

Elsewhere in the profile, Mendes reflected on turning 50 earlier this year, and the various routines she undergoes to “sexy” and maintain one-half of Hollywood’s hottest coupling. “I feel really f***ing sexy at times,” Mendes said, adding that “so much of how I feel is a reflection of what [Gosling is] giving me.”

Mendes continued: “there’s so many things that can make me feel sexy and I’d say that I feel more sexy than not I guess because I’ve never considered myself beautiful, but I’ve always felt very sexy.”

The actress went on to reveal that she is considering getting her “funky” jawline lasered with the latest technology, and that while she has “the worst attitude about it,” she reluctantly exercises with a few cardio and weightlifting gym sessions every week.

On the surgery front, Mendes said she’s not afraid to try treatments “that are safe” and “reversible” like Botox, and admitted to “times where I’ve regretted” a certain procedure and was forced to “wait it out.”

Other tidbits found throughout the profile include Mendes serving as an informal acting coach for Gosling while he was working on Barbie, which would go on to land him an Oscar nomination for Best Actor (in defiance of all the other snubs). “I would just simplify everything,” Mendes said of the notes she gave Gosling. “I’m like, ‘Just make Barbie notice you, that’s what Ken is all about.’”

Mendes’ final film before exiting Hollywood was The Place Beyond The Pines, but her broader credits list makes it hard to believe she thinks of herself as a bad actress. She stole the show and delivered comedy chops opposite Will Ferrell in The Other Guys, and served as the perfect love interest in iconic romantic comedy, Hitch. Hopefully, Mendes will soon get her wish and work alongside Gosling in an upcoming project, and I’ll be first in line with a bucket of popcorn in tow.

