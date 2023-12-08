What is the age difference between Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling?

There’s not much the celebrity-loving world adores as much as an A-list power couple, and the perfect pairing of Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes is definitely one of Hollywood’s most written-about romances.

2012’s The Place Beyond the Pines was the first time the world got to see these two together, with their portrayal of love interests in the thriller film sparking rumors that they had embarked on a workplace relationship after meeting on set. That proved slightly inaccurate, as Mendes has clarified that they actually knew each other before that, but ultimately the pair went public with the fact that they began dating in 2011.

Fast forward well over a decade later and Gosling and Mendes are still going strong, welcoming two daughters into the world in 2014 and 2016, respectively. But if you’re here reading this you’re not really interested in how old their kids are. What you really want to know is how old their mom and dad are.

How old are Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes?

Well, here’s your answer. Gosling and Mendes have a mere two-year age difference, with the former being the older of the pair. Mendes — known for the likes of Training Day, 2 Fast 2 Furious, and Hitch — was born on Oct. 15, 1982, while her long-time partner Gosling — you’ll know him from Drive, La La Land, and The Notebook — celebrates his birthday on Nov. 12, 1980. In Hollywood terms, where numerous famous couples can have decades between them, fortysomethings Gosling and Mendes are essentially the same age.

Maybe that’s part of why they’ve proven to be one of Tinseltown’s most stable couples, largely avoiding keeping the circumstances of their lives out of the spotlight. We can’t even say for sure how long they’ve been married. Mendes confirmed in November 2022 that she and Gosling had a secret wedding at some point, but she neglected to mention exactly when that happened.

Their ages are one of the few things we can say for certain about the couple, then, as well as their children’s names — their elder daughter is Esmeralda Amada while their youngest is named Amada Lee. What we can say, though, is that his wife and kids mean the world to Gosling. He has revealed that his sensational performance in Barbie was in part thanks to his family’s influence, citing “They were a huge inspiration for me.” And that, guys and dolls, is why he’s our Ken.