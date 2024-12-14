‘I have made some mistakes’: Diddy and Jay-Z accuser holds firm on allegations after Jay-Z’s rebuttal but admits to inconsistencies in her story

Hip-hop mogul Jay-Z (real name Shawn Carter) has been named as one of the accused in a civil lawsuit filed by a woman known only as Jane Doe, who alleges that Sean “Diddy” Combs and Jay-Z sexually assaulted her in 2000 when she was just 13 years old.

Soon after his name was revealed, Jay-Z took to X using his Roc Nation company account to release a statement regarding the matter. In it, the rapper said the civil lawsuit is nothing but a “blackmail attempt” by Jane Doe’s lawyer Tony Buzbee. Jay-Z called the accusations against him “heinous” and denied any wrongdoing, even saying that anyone who commits such a crime should be put in prison.

The rapper also said that his “only heartbreak” is for his family, as his eldest daughter, Blue Ivy, is now old enough to see what’s being said about him. Following his statement, Jay-Z attended the premiere of Mufasa with Beyonce and Blue Ivy in what some believe to be an attempt to put up a united front amid the allegations he is facing.

Now, Jane Doe is speaking out about her claims. She reached out to NBC News for an exclusive interview and recounted the details of the night of her assault. Many have pointed out the inconsistencies in Jane Doe’s story, accusing her of making things up, and she addressed those by saying, “I have made some mistakes.” She added, however, that it doesn’t mean her claims are not true. As for why she’s choosing to talk about her civil case now, Jane Doe said she has been silent long enough.

The night of the alleged assault in Jane Doe’s words

Jane Doe was living in Rochester, New York, in 2000, and as a 13-year-old, it was one of her dreams to attend the Video Music Awards (VMAs). Despite not having a ticket, Jane Doe snuck out of her home and had a friend drive her to Radio City Music Hall where the awards show was taking place. She talked to limo drivers, hoping to get into one of the after-parties in order to see some celebrities, and one of them said he drove for Diddy. The driver reportedly said she “fit what Diddy was looking for.”

Jane Doe claims the driver brought her to a party in a large home, and she signed a document that she didn’t read. Inside, Jane Doe said she mingled with celebrities, such as Benji Madden and Fred Durst, and she also accepted a drink from a waitress. She started “feeling funny” and looked for a place to rest. According to her account, she went inside a room, and that’s when and where Diddy and Jay-Z assaulted her.

Afterward, she fled the house and went to a gas station where she called her father. “We rode home in silence. He didn’t ask me what happened. He didn’t ask me what I did or where I was,” she told NBC News. That’s one of the inconsistencies in her story, as her father told the news network that he didn’t recall that happening. Another inconsistency is Jane Doe’s recollection of talking to Benji Madden, as he was on tour at that time and didn’t attend the VMAs or after-parties.

Jay-Z’s lawyer is reportedly moving to dismiss the case against his client, adding that Jane Doe should make her identity known or drop the civil lawsuit. The rapper maintains his innocence and made a statement that read, “True Justice is coming. We fight FROM victory, not FOR victory. This was over before it began.”

