‘I just obliged her request’: Megan Fox shuts down haters after GoFundMe backlash

She said she did it as a personal favor for a friend.

Actress and Machine Gun Kelly muse Megan Fox was criticized for not footing a large funding request from her nail tech and instead just sharing the friend’s Gofundme page. She fired back at the haters in true fiery Fox fashion.

The request is for $60,000 for “Michael’s Medical Expenses.” Michael is the father of Fox’s nail tech, and he was recently diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

“My dad is the literally the best person, dad, husband & grandpa this doesn’t seem fair. I know things are tough for everyone right now but if you’re able to donate or share it would really help. He picked up his first prescription yesterday and it wasn’t covered by insurance the cost of that alone was $1000 and it’s not even a full month supply.”

If there’s any proof of a country where leaders don’t care about constituents, look at how regular people are forced to beg from other hardworking regular people to pay for life-affirming medical care.

This might just be me (it’s not), but healthcare is a human right, something many countries in Europe have baked into their constitutions. Fox took to Instagram to explain her rationale for sharing the page.

Here’s what she said, courtesy of ET:

“Hey weirdos. Do any of you have the emotional intelligence to consider that maybe Brit doesn’t want her celebrity clients donating large sums of money to her because it creates a dynamic in her working relationships that makes her uncomfortable?”

She then revealed that she shared the page because her tech hoped it would generate a number of small donations.

“I just obliged her request. Anything she needs from me personally she will ask and I will do it privately. One thing you’re not going to accuse me of is being miserly or lacking generosity. So try again another day (probably tmwr!) with some different bulls**t you bunch of psychos.”

Good for her. Fox seems to be over all the very boring and predictable bickering that happens in an Instagram comment section. She recently posted a seductive photo of herself in a sheer dress and pre-empted all the yawn-inducing incel comments with a comment of her own.

“Before you start angrily typing- those are not my nipples, calm down. they are safely and completely hidden under nipple covers so no worries, we will all live another day without a rip in the space-time continuum.”

The gofundme has raised $11k so far.