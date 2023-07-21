‘I wrote that down but I never meant it’: ’90 Day Fiancé’ veteran Michael Ilesanmi addresses his biggest scandal heading into ’90 Day: The Last Resort’

Michael and Angela are back and better at fighting than ever.

Who doesn’t love watching a train wreck? That’s the pure joy (and premise) of the upcoming 90 Day Fiancé spinoff 90 Day: The Last Resort. We get to see those doomed couples we love, like Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi, try to fix the unfixable, something that got harder when Michael’s DMs with another woman came to light. But he didn’t mean it!

The show follows five couples from the 90 Day universe and attempts to help them with a team of professionals. Here’s the official synopsis:

“Five 90 Day Fiancé couples have reached their breaking points. In a final attempt to salvage their relationships, each couple will participate in a couples retreat to determine whether or not they can heal old wounds. Alongside a team of professionals, they’ll actively navigate issues with trust, sex, jealousy, anger and intimacy. Explosive group therapies, intense couples’ sessions, past life regressions, unique on-and-off-resort activities and so much more ensue. At the end of the retreat, each couple must decide if they will stay together or move on, separately.”

Michael, a Nigerian native, and Angela, broke up after Michael reportedly cheated on Angela. They were rumored to be getting a divorce in January, but by March were back together. Man, few things in life are as compelling as watching these two in action. Literally pick any moment from the following video:

Alright! So what’s on the docket for the new show? ET gave us a juicy little preview, including the accusation from Angela that Michael told a woman “Let me come to the States, and I’ll come to you. I’ll handle Angie.”

Michael admitted his indiscretion, but he tried to make it seem not as bad.

“I wrote that down but I never meant it,” Michael said. “I only wrote that down just to flirt with them but I never meant it. I would never leave my wife for anything. I know what we’ve been through together. … I would never jeopardize that for anybody.”

Ah, the old “I was just flirting” excuse. We’ve all been there. Or not.

Host Shaun Robinson then asked him why he was messaging the other woman even while Angela was in Nigeria with him.

“All I can say now is that I’m sorry. I feel so, so, so bad.”

Ah, the old “I’m sorry” excuse. Usually used as a last resort. Get it? That’s the name of the show!

Angela, of course, responded in true Angela fashion, waterworks and everything.

“He affected my whole family, and it’s not fair for him to take it so easy,” she said. “You’re not sorry, Michael. You’re sorry you got caught.”

Pretty good read, Angela!

90 Day: The Last Resort premieres Aug. 14 on TLC.