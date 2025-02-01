‘I’m obsessed with them’: Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song offer rare peek into their relationship, and now everyone is swooning

Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song quickly became the internet’s couple of the moment in January 2025 when they cured some of our political blues by reminding us true love still exists. They’ve been offering insights into their sweet relationship in interviews, and a new one shows Culkin really is his wife’s biggest fan.

During a sit down with Cosmopolitan, the two actors were tasked with quizzing each other. Culkin was hit with a rather difficult question regarding Song’s The Suite Life of Zack & Cody character: What was London Tipton’s go-to catchphrase? No biggy for a true romantic; Culkin took only a moment to think before doing his best London impression and getting the answer right — it was “Yay me!”

He committed so fully to the bit he even did London’s endearing little clap, which we’d do in celebration of, well… herself. “That’s easy,” he said with a big grin on his face. Song had to prove herself after this slam dunk and did so with a correct answer about a scar left on Culkin’s finger by a co-star.

When asked which actor permanently marked him, she rightly responded with the story of how Culkin’s Home Alone co-star Joe Pesci had bitten his finger when Culkin was hanging off a wall. She remembered because he had recounted the story to her at some point. It turns out the key to a successful betrothment is a good memory and active listening — we’re taking notes.

The usually private pair also opened up about what their life looks like now, years after both made it big in children’s entertainment. Culkin went through the wringer as Hollywood’s star child actor, and Song was a Disney Channel mainstay at the beginning of her career. “That the public is like, ‘Wait, they’re together and they have kids?’ Good. That means we did our job,” Culkin said.

They met in 2014 at actor Seth Green’s home after a sit-com Song and Green had worked on had been axed. Culkin was staying at the former’s house and tried to make light of the situation to raise everyone’s spirits. “He was trying to be funny about our show being canceled and I was not having it,” Song said. Culkin admitted, “She was thoroughly unimpressed by me is what I will say.”

They eventually fell in love and now share two children. “I’d never felt this way before,” Culkin added. “I believed in her. I mean, I believed in people before, but I believed in her down to my bone marrow. You know what I mean? I put it behind the armor though, behind that shield.”

Having to “hustle” as an Asian American actress in Hollywood, Song said she brings out the “fire” in Culkin while he helps her “chill out,” resulting in a copasetic balance between them. “Brenda is encouraging in a way I’d never been encouraged before.”

Culkin shared that his happy place is at home with their boys, Dakota (named after Culkin’s sister, who passed in 2008), 3, and Carson, 2. They’ve gotten in the habit of watching Home Alone at Christmas, “Dakota thinks that he’s Kevin McCallister,” Song said. “And [Macaulay] will jokingly ask, ‘Do you remember you did that scene?’ And he goes, ‘Yeah!’” When he asked Dakota if he remembered having blonde hair in the movie, Dakota doubled down. “He’s like, ‘Yep, I do.’ Boy, I’m raising a liar.” The good news is that great liars make great actors. Maybe Dakota has a future on the silver screen, just like his dad.

