‘I’m still in shock!’: Tennessee local news anchor surprised on air with adorable marriage proposal

A few people are as lucky as the newly-engaged Tennessee news anchor Cornelia Nicholson, who received the most heartfelt surprise of her life in the form of the most unique and creative proposal from her boyfriend, Riley Nagel.

Nicholson was as usual recording the news when she stumbled on a piece of information that had nothing to do with the recent happenings. “Coming up we have the story of two young journalists who just happened to find love in the same industry,” is what she read aloud with a confusing expression peppered with a tinge of understanding in her expression.

Turns out that the staff replaced her teleprompter copy with the copy of her marriage proposal from boyfriend Nigel. Just then, he entered the scene with a bouquet, got down on one knee, and popped the question after which he showered the news anchor with praises,

“I thought it’d be fitting to ask you this question here, since we met in news. Cornelia Nicholson, would you marry me? You have such an amazing personality. You’re so bright, and you always light up a room when you come in, and make everyone laugh, and you are incredibly talented especially in news I think anyone who watches knows that..”

The love of my life proposed to me on tv 😭 I'm still in shock! This was the most perfect day. Thank you to all my friends/coworkers who helped hide this from me and make it happen! 💖💖

A tearful Nicholson assented to the question, after which the newly engaged couple shared a kiss on screen, before she shared her feelings about the whole episode on Twitter, saying that she was “still in shock” about the whole gesture.

As expected, the video of the proposal has gone viral on social media – especially TikTok – with many people in awe of the situation. Even the bride-to-be has expressed that she was “still at a loss for words” amidst her excitement about the future.