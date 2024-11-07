‘I’m still reeling and sobbing’: A Hollywood staple apologizes for her post-election tweets and makes a self-care suggestion

Celebrities are processing the brutal results of the 2024 election, and although some have shared comforting statements on social media, one who has been acting since the 1980s shared how they were feeling in the early hours of Nov. 6 2024. Then they said they were sorry.

Christina Applegate posted on X after the election: “Please unfollow me if you voted against female rights. Against disability rights. Yeah that. Unfollow me because what you did was unreal.”

Please unfollow me if you voted against female rights. Against disability rights. Yeah that. Unfollow me because what you did is unreal. Don’t want followers like this. So yeah. Done. Also after today I will be shutting down this fan account that I have had for so many years… — christina applegate (@1capplegate) November 6, 2024

Applegate replied to two X users who insulted her. After one incredibly sexist comment, she said “I will ruin you,” “Don’t f*ck with a disabled woman,” and added they probably voted for Trump. When an X user said she was “whining,” Applegate told them, “If you don’t know who I am yet you follow me then f*ck off.”

Would anyone blame Applegate for what she wrote? Emotions are high right now and rightly and fairly so. She’s correct, there was a lot at stake for reproductive rights, and there’s no getting around that fact. And no one should be ignoring that, either. But we can all probably agree that tweeting and swearing at each other isn’t the way to go. And she must have thought so too because she posted, “I apologize. I’m still reeling and sobbing. But I’m not angry anymore.”

I apologize. I’m still reeling and sobbing. But I’m not angry anymore. Just going to go back to my bubble and watch a shit ton of Bravo shows So peace to all. I suggest you do the same. Very soothing. — christina applegate (@1capplegate) November 6, 2024

The actress shared an idea for necessary self-care right now: checking out some Bravo reality series. She called this plan “very soothing” and said, “I suggest you do the same.” On a lighter note, you know the world feels overwhelming and gruesome when Housewives screaming at each other feels like a calming balm to the soul. When challenging moments happen or the world feels particularly grim, I like to remind myself that many things can be true at the same time. You can be sad or anxious while being grateful. Applegate’s words are a reminder that your feelings are valid and you can feel them while keeping in mind the significance of what’s happening. But, as she says, you can also want a distraction.

Applegate has had a long journey with multiple sclerosis, which is what she was referencing in her X posts after the election. She recently spoke on her podcast about feeling pain in her hands and said on ABC News in March 2024, “I’m never going wake up and go, ‘This is awesome.'” It makes sense that the actress is thinking about disability rights. According to Forbes, when Kamala Harris ran in 2020, she made support for disabilities part of her platform, and this is something she continued to be compassionate toward in 2024. It’s painfully obvious that the candidate who won isn’t going to do anything for this group.

Applegate’s X posts drive home two important points: people are hurting and that needs to be acknowledged, but people also need to protect their mental health. That’s going to look different for everyone, and if Bravo’s not your thing, hopefully you can find some comfort in another pop culture obsession. It could be a good time to rewatch a ’90s sitcom, for example. I’m going to listen to Applegate and catch up on The Real Housewives of Orange County. Sure, there are fights, but also some humorous moments and genuine friendships (no, really, there are). I have one question, though: is it too early for some cheesy Christmas movies?

