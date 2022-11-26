Irene Cara’s ‘Fame’ costars among celebs paying tribute to the ’80s icon

Irene Cara’s friends, co-stars, and fans poured their hearts out on social media, offering fitting tributes for one of the 1980s’ most beautiful voices who passed away at 63 years old.

The world lost one of its most iconic voices of the ‘80s. Cara began her career as an actress but rocketed to international stardom with “Flashdance…What a Feeling,” the massively popular title track from the 1983 film, Flashdance. The song would earn her worldwide recognition as well as an Oscar and a Grammy.

Prior to “What a Feeling,” Cara was best known for her role as Coco Hernandez in 1980’s Fame, though she is more famous for singing another iconic ‘80s tune, the movie’s title song, “Fame.”

Debbie Allen, who starred alongside Cara in Fame before going on to star in the television spinoff, offered her heartouching condolences.

My Heart Is Broken. 💔#IreneCara was such a gifted and beautiful genius. Her talent and her music will LIVE FOREVER! FOREVER REMEMBER HER NAME! 😢❤️ #FAME pic.twitter.com/ZUnOfGngFT — Debbie Allen (@msdebbieallen) November 26, 2022

Along with Allen, Lee Curreri, who played Bruno in Fame, expressed his grief with a touching black-and-white photo of Cara along with a red heart emoji on his Instagram account.

What’s so special about Irene Cara? Replying to Curreri’s post, one IG user summed it up perfectly, writing, “She was the soundtrack of my childhood.”

Other celebrities offered their thoughts as well, including actor John Leguizamo, who commented on her importance as an inspiration to the Latin community.

#ireneCara she was one of the reasons I am here today! She made me believe if you were Latin you could make it! She fueled my community. She will be missed! Rest in power! pic.twitter.com/d9LUCtFsC2 — John Leguizamo (@JohnLeguizamo) November 26, 2022

This breaks my ❤️ to hear. #IreneCara was one of the first women I saw singing, dancing & acting in color not B&W who looked like me. Seeing her in #Fame changed my life. 1 of the first 45s I remember owning was her beautiful song #AnyoneCanSee. It’s still one of my favorites. https://t.co/JNImrMyAjy — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) November 26, 2022

Irene Cara is who inspired me growing up to be a “triple threat” ….that you could not only have hit records but I have a hit tv show and slay…..a bright light for the culture.



Irene Cara remember her name💫 pic.twitter.com/BZj20lwYFB — Deborah Cox (@Deborah_Cox) November 26, 2022

Cara’s cause of death has not yet been released. Her publicist, Judith A. Moose, said in a statement that a fan memorial would be announced later.