Is August Alsina gay? The rumors, explained

He's been famously attached to Jada Pinkett Smith, but is that the end of the story?

For whatever reason, interest in celebrities’ sexualities is on the rise. Whereas some queries (like George Clooney) seem out of left field others, like R&B singer August Alsina, actually have some merit.

Alsina may not be as ubiquitous a household name as Clooney, but he did gain widespread recognition in 2020 after winding up in a famous “entanglement” with Jada Pinkett Smith. At the time, Pinkett Smith was separated from her Oscar-winning husband Will Smith, something the actress elaborated on in great detail in her 2023 memoir Worthy.

The aftermath of Pinkett Smith’s “entanglement” with Alsina saw several stages of development, from Alsina saying he’d been given Will’s blessing, to Jada denying any involvement in the affair, to Alsina speaking at great length about the ordeal in his song “Entanglements,” to Jada then admitting to the love affair, to Alsina then referring to the Smith’s as “family.” Indeed, it’s quite the saga.

So, why would anyone think Alisa is gay after such an open display of romance toward a woman? Well, despite the fact that sexuality is never just black and white, Alsina actually added fodder to the discussion when he seemingly came out on an episode of The Surreal Life.

August Alsina’s sexuality

August Alsina has neither publicly come out as gay, nor referred to himself as straight, so it’s important to lead with that, as labels should never be assigned to someone without their consent. That being said, we can do our best to make an educated assessment of Alsina’s sexuality based on his history in the public eye.

In the 2022 season finale of The Surreal Life on VH1, the “No Love” singer brought a man to sit beside him in the final seconds of his private confessional mere moments after expressing how he’d finally found love, “but in a new way.” The two embraced in a tight hug and fans could hear Alsina’s muffled voice say “I love.”

The mystery man’s identity was never revealed, but many believed it to be Alsina’s close friend, Zu. The Surreal Life star did not open up about whether the relationship was romantic or platonic, and also never enumerated on the finer details of his sexuality.

Out of respect for his clear preference for privacy, we won’t make sweeping assessments such as referring to Alsina as bisexual or gay. After all, sexuality encompasses a vastly broader spectrum than just gay, straight, or bi.