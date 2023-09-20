Is Bijou Phillips a scientologist?

The rape conviction of Danny Masterson has thrust every aspect of the That ‘70s Show actor into the spotlight, including his marriage to Bijou Phillips.

Phillips, who married Masterson in 2011, was a constant presence throughout Masterson’s court proceedings. The actress and model was there in May when the jury was found deadlocked on one of the three counts of rape against Masteron, and she was there again in September when Masterson was officially sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for raping two women in his Hollywood Hills home from 2001 to 2003.

Because of the nature of the conviction in which all three women alleged Masterson was aided by the Church of Scientology in covering up his actions, the religious organization gained unsavory publicity. The three women, as well as Masterson, belonged to the church, but is the same true of Phillips?

Is Bijou Phillips a member of the Church of Scientology?

Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for The A List

Because the Church of Scientology is cloaked in secrecy, pinpointing who is and isn’t a member is a matter of guesswork most of the time. Some celebrities like Tom Cruise come right out and admit they are members, but others simply stick up for the religious organization in quasi-public settings such as social media and thus earn themselves the title of Scientologist.

As for Bijou Phillips and Danny Masterson — they are among those who’ve come out as proud members of the Church of Scientology. They are among a number of celebrity Scientologists in Hollywood including Tom Cruise, John Travolta, Kirstie Alley, Elisabeth Moss, and more.

Phillips has been less vocal about her association with the church but she is still widely believed to be a member. In Masterson’s case, he publicly criticized director Alex Gibney in an interview with Paper magazine for the director’s documentary Going Clear: Scientology and the Prison of Belief, which is all about escaping from under the alleged oppressive thumb of the religious organization.

“I heard about that documentary — the documentary where they interviewed eight people who hate Scientology. Should be pretty interesting. I wonder if Sundance would allow a documentary of, like, eight people who hate Judaism. But, you know, my religion’s fair game, I guess, ’cause it’s new.”

Shortly after Masterson’s rape conviction, Phillips filed for divorce from her husband of 12 years. According to NBC News, she cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason and requested spousal support and legal fees. In addition, she requested her legal name to be changed back to Bijou Phillips, which has been her stage name for as long as she’s been in the public eye.

Prior to his sentencing, Phillips stuck up for Masterson amid his court proceedings. In an open letter to the judge, she wrote “We need him more than you can imagine. I know he has been convicted of serious crimes. But the man I married has only been an extraordinary husband to me and a devoted father to our daughter.”

How the Church of Scientology will handle the divorce between Masterson and Phillips is unlikely to be shared with the public, as is the case with virtually every aspect of the religious organization. Whether Phillips’ divorce from Masterson is a sign of her wish to distance herself from Masterson, the church, or both is also a grey area.