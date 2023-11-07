Is Brie Larson single?

Brie Larson is the captain of her own ship, thank you very much!

Brie Larson: how do you describe someone as fascinating as Captain Marvel herself? The MCU superstar, who also appeared in the Fast Franchise, the heartwarming film Room, and is currently captivating audiences in Lessons in Chemistry, is an icon in her own right, a powerhouse of a leading lady, and the apple of many an eye.

Larson started in the entertainment industry in the late 1990s, with appearances in shows like Touched by an Angel and To Have and To Hold before landing projects on a larger scale, like Scott Pilgrim vs. The World and 21 Jump Street. Her versatility as an actress means she’s succeeded in portraying characters in everything from dramas to romance and even thrillers, and she’s even an Academy Award winner for her performance in Room.

Larson is currently gearing up to reprise her role as Captain Marvel in The Marvels, flying into theaters on Nov. 10, and she’s become the talk of the entertainment realm once more.

Despite her stardom and fame, Larson has always managed to steer clear of the spotlight and tabloid attention, especially when it comes to her personal and dating life. This hasn’t barred the public curiosity to dig deeper into the actress’s romantic past, and to most fans’ excitement and delight, the efforts have yielded occasional positive outcomes.

Her three-year engagement and six-year relationship with Alex Greenwald is a piece of her personal life that is the most well-known, but her romance with Elijah Allan-Blitz was also something fans paid close attention to. The pair went “public” in 2020, when she confirmed her relationship with him after initially meeting in 2019 — which is when they were first spotted kissing.

After thatereafter, the couple attended various public events together, which made their relationship status more definite. In February 2020, they attended the 92nd Annual Academy Awards, which marked the first time the pair appeared in a public event together.

So, is Larson still smitten by Allan-Blitz? Let’s take a look.

Is Brie Larson dating anyone?

Larson and Allan-Blitz had a few media appearances together, and her beau was at the center of some social media posts by the actress as well, but their time together wasn’t meant to last, and the couple split in March of 2023.

The reason for the breakup remains uncertain, but the Captain Marvel star, in an interview with Harpers Bazaar, mentioned that not getting romantically involved at this point might be a healthy option for her. “I don’t have a next job. I don’t have a home. I don’t have a partner. I don’t have a plan. I’m just completely open,” was her response when being asked about a relationship.

Further, she added that currently being single and out of the limelight is nothing but an enjoyable experience:

“I want to be in reality. I love reality. It’s all I want. My biggest fear is to not be in reality. It matters so much to me. I don’t wear super-flashy clothes when I’m out in the world because I want to stay in reality. I’m very good at confrontation in my relationships because I want to be in reality. I want to be in what’s as close to what’s true as possible.”

Larson’s honest confession about her breakup is a confirmation of her being single, but that isn’t a bad thing. Having a partner to do life with is lovely, but making a great life for yourself is even more magical — and Larson knows a thing or two about magic. She’s powerful, she’s a Marvel hero, and she has the world at her feet.

Thinking of herself first in this chapter of her life is what she deserves, and we can’t wait to see what’s next for Larson as she navigates the next realm of success with The Marvels and soars even deeper into our hearts.

Here’s to Larson embracing her best single life and waiting to discover the next great adventure — we’ll be following along for whatever it is!