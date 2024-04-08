Category:
Celebrities
Sports

Is Caitlin Clark gay?

The question continues to be asked by admirers and prospective crushes.
Taylor Mansfield
Taylor Mansfield
|
Published: Apr 8, 2024 12:34 pm
Caitlin Clark Getty
Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images

A plethora of notable college basketball stars have witnessed their careers quickly skyrocket over time, but there has arguably not been a women’s college basketball star bigger than Caitlin Clark.

Highly regarded as one of the greatest college basketball athletes ever, it hardly comes as a surprise that her popularity only continues to increase — especially after recently leading Iowa to the Final Four championship game against South Carolina. Even with Iowa losing in the final, Clark undoubtedly cemented her legacy as one of the best in the game, with questions and interest in the young athlete continuing to go through the roof in the aftermath of her overwhelming college success.

Amongst the endless array of questions being asked about the Iowa native, one of the biggest pertains to Clark’s sexuality, which has suddenly become a hot topic within the college basketball community.

So, is Clark gay?

Despite a fair amount of eagle-eyed basketball supporters believing that Clark is gay, it turns out that Clark has a boyfriend. Although she has kept her professional life relatively private and insists on keeping a low profile, Clark herself revealed back in August that she is in a relationship with Connor McCaffery — a former college basketball and baseball player for Iowa. 

Clark being in a relationship with a man wouldn’t necessarily mean that she’s simply straight, but Clark herself has never officially disclosed any other sexuality, so it’s best to assume that she’s not gay. Interest in her sexuality undoubtedly stems from other gay athletes in women’s’ college basketball — including Sue Bird, Diana Taurasi, Alyssa Thomas, and many other stars who now play or have played in the WNBA.

