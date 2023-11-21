Is Cardi B pregnant again?

Superstar Bronx-born rapper Cardi B loves being a mom. She’s passionate about providing her kids the best the world can offer while being a dedicated step-mom to her rapper husband Offset’s children from previous relationships.

Despite their on-and-off tumultuous relationship, Cardi and Offset have two adorable children and seem to be very present and participative in their lives. Their firstborn, a daughter named Kulture Kiari was born in 2018, and fans have been able to witness her grow into a charismatic 5-year-old through Cardi and Offset’s social media. Their second child, baby boy Wave Set is only two years old. The musicians chose to keep his childhood a bit more private and only shared his name and picture seven months after he was born.

Cardi was also adamant about bonding with Offset’s older children, Jordan, 13, Kody, 8, and Kalea Marie, 8. The “WAP” artist told Essence she always wanted her step-kids to love her and that she finally met them after marrying Offset in 2017. “I always wanted them to love me, and they really do. They tell me that. I feel it, and I hope that we always have a great relationship,” she shared.

Is Cardi B expecting a third baby?

Cardi has spoken openly about wanting to grow her family in the past, but there’s no indication that she is pregnant for a third time. At the end of 2022, the rapper took to Twitter to share her wishes of one day having a big family. While two children and three step-children are literally a handful, the Grammy winner wants more. “I can’t wait to get business finish [sic] and have my third,” she confessed a couple of months prior.

I want a big family — Cardi B (@iamcardib) December 19, 2022 My son so fire 🔥❤️….I can’t wait to get business finish and have my third pic.twitter.com/Usth7PWgNv — Cardi B (@iamcardib) October 30, 2022

The ambitious mother-of-two and Offset have not had the smoothest of marriages, even coming close to a divorce in 2020. However, the couple has maintained their commitment to each other and their family through it all, and if Cardi’s wishes come true, might soon be growing it to welcome a new chubby little face.