Dan Levy and his dad, Eugene Levy, have proven that sometimes one family has a massive amount of talent, which is why they were the perfect choices as the 2024 Emmy Awards hosts. Since the younger Levy’s acting career is becoming as impressive as his dad’s, fans want to know more about him, including his marital status.

Between playing the ditzy yet wonderful David Rose on Schitt’s Creek, and his endearing roles in the sweet dramas Happiest Season and Good Grief, Levy has shown amazing range in his past few projects. So, is the star who is the subject of the “Ew David” catchphrase married?

Is Dan Levy married?

No, Levy isn’t married… and I’m going to speak for everyone in the world when I say he would be the best spouse ever, and hopefully his marital status changes soon. If that’s what he wants, of course!

The actor sounds open to finding love, which many would say is the first step. This past year, he went for a tarot card reading and one card said he would find love in 2024. He joked to People that he could star in The Bachelor because the stars were telling him to go on more dates. He talked about working a lot and said, “I’m only now freeing up some space to, hopefully, meet somebody.”

While some say dating is a numbers game and others know that more dates can sometimes mean more bad dates, I appreciate Levy’s honesty about his dating life. He shared with People that he is “pre-programmed to work” and told Out.com that he goes on more dates when he’s in Toronto vs. Los Angeles (as a Torontonian, I love that, too!).

Levy came out when he was 18 years old and his dad Eugene explained during a 2020 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen that “I believe it was mom who just actually said, ‘OK, are you gay?’” In a 2020 interview with Bustle, Levy shared that he didn’t meet anyone in his college years that was right for him. He described this time as “seeking out people who have one foot out the door.”

The actor has been honest about his single status for the past decade or so. In 2015, Levy told Out.com that he was focused on Schitt’s Creek and added, “I hope that I can find someone when it’s all done, or when things are a little bit more smooth.” He also talked about being happy with his career and with his great friendships, which is a sweet reminder that even if you haven’t met The One yet, you can live a fun and full life.

In 2024, he told The Pink News that he hasn’t been in a relationship “for quite some time” and has observed that some people are always coupled up. The question of what would happen to someone who hasn’t spent a lot of time on their own is what led to Good Grief, which he starred in and also wrote and directed.

My hope is that Levy finds his person in 2024… and that he also writes another amazing movie!

