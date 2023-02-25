Is Drake ready for retirement? His ‘graceful exit’ comment has fans curious

Sitting on a net worth of $260 million is a perfect reason for Drake to take a vacation and check off some boxes on his bucket list. However, it seems like the 36-year-old rapper is ready to hang up his mic and…do what with the rest of his life?

Sitting on the beach with Lil Yachty for a FUTUREMOOD promo, Drake explained that retirement is on his mind. “I feel like I’m kind of introducing the concept of — in my mind — of a graceful exit.”

Drake has been hustling since 2006 when he released his debut, Room for Improvement. He was signed by Lil Wayne to Young Money Entertainment in 2009 before joining the roster for America’s Most Wanted Tour the following month. The hits that his fans absolutely adore are “God’s plan,” “Nice For What,” “Laugh Now Cry Later,” “Trust Issues,” “Rich Flex,” “Hotline Bling,” “Best I Ever Had,” and “Passionfruit.” He’s collaborated with some of the biggest names in the world of hip-hop, including Rick Ross, Rihanna, The Weeknd, Nicki Minaj, DJ Khaled, and, of course, Lil Wayne.

Drake has been endorsed by Sprite, Burger King, and Whataburger, helping Forbes to list him as one of the highest-paid celebrities of 2017. Every time he blinks, he becomes a meme that goes viral for years. He has so much going for him that now he finds himself in some unique energy zone talking about taking a “graceful exit.”

Fans aren’t trying to hear that noise as one of them demands, “I would need another double-sided album – R&B Drake and Rap Drake before I could handle a graceful exit.”

Another hostile witness chimed in, “Tf he mean exit?” While another got on him about it, “WHO TF TOLD YOU YOU COULD RETIRE?!?!?!??!?!?!??!” Those kinds of fans aren’t the ones you want to disappoint.

Of course, being 36 and talking about retirement, someone has to bring logic to the conversation, “Drake said he planned to retire at 35 & he didn’t.”

Just to cap off a tip to mention, Jay Z announced his retirement in 2003. He even threw a huge party at Madison Square Garden to confirm it. Does that man look retired to you?

Drake runs in that circle, and he’s most likely getting his tips from the top entrepreneurs who have turned their artistry into billion-dollar livings. So, retire all you want Drake. We’ll see you soon. We’ll just call it taking a vacation from this tough lifestyle you’ve been living since 2009 and wait patiently for your next hit, clothing line, movie, power move into a whole new empire, whatever you want to call it.