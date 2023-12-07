Is Jonathan Taylor Thomas married?

Its been a fair few decades since he was truly relevant, but Jonathan Taylor Thomas holds the key to the hearts of a million millennials.

He was the heartthrob through a good chunk of the ’90s, and even into the 2000s, before his moment passed and new actors with boyish good looks, mischievous smiles, and memorable voices sauntered in to replace him. He’ll forever be a part of many childhoods, however, after the now-42-year-old provided the voice for The Lion King‘s young Simba, The Adventures of Pinocchio‘s very own Pinocchio, and The Adventures of Spot‘s Spot. That’s on top of his slew of live-action roles, which landed him the role of Tom Sawyer in Tom and Huck, Jake Wilkinson in I’ll Be Home for Christmas, and earned his fans a full seven (and then some) seasons of Randy Taylor in Home Improvement.

Thomas hasn’t really stepped onto the acting scene since the mid-2000s, apart from a four-episode stint on Last Man Standing. Apart from that, he’s largely left the profession of his youth behind, instead focusing in on his post-fame life. He was always determined to enjoy a life outside of the spotlight — even keeping a distance from his Hollywood peers in his teen heartthrob days — and it seems Thomas kept to his word. He’s living his life happily away from cameras and paparazzi, focusing in on his own happiness, health, and education.

Jonathan Taylor Thomas’ relationships

Photo by GT/Star Max/FilmMagic

Given his heartthrob status back in the ’90s, most of Thomas’ fans expected him to be a taken man by 2005. The star has been linked up to numerous women over the years, including Jessica Bowman, who he reportedly dating during his ’90s peak, along with Natalie Wright, with whom he shared his most serious relationship to date.

Wright and Thomas were serious enough to consider marriage, back during their mid-2000s relationship, before ultimately calling it quits ahead of any nuptials. Due to Thomas’ fondness for privacy, few of his following relationships were ever made public — assuming he’s been dating in the years since — which leaves all those girls who penned “Mrs. Jonathan Taylor Thomas” on their school binders with a glimmer of hope.

He may simply keep his private life out of the public sphere, but he may also be single. If he is, there’s almost certainly a willing and ready lineup of women waiting in the wings, and desperately hoping for their shot at one of the ’90s most treasured teen stars.