Is Lacey Chabert leaving Hallmark?

Name a more enjoyable winter set-up: hot coffee (or insert beverage of choice), a flannel blanket, and a Hallmark Christmas movie. While many actresses have been part of the love stories we’ve swooned over, Lacey Chabert is one of the best. That’s why we’re curious (and nervous) about whether she’s moving on.

Back in the day (aka the early 2000s), Lacey Chabert was one of the greatest stars of Mean Girls, and if we saw her as adorable and precocious Claudia Salinger on Party of Five, we’ve loved watching her career. Her time with Hallmark has been impressive, and has helped cement the network as a place for more than just holiday stories. But everyone has to make tough choices at one point or another about what comes next. Do Lacey Chabert’s career plans include more comforting Hallmark movies?

Did Lacey Chabert leave Hallmark?

Photo via Hallmark

Lacey Chabert hasn’t announced that she is leaving Hallmark, and she has showered praise on the network for several years now. It seems that she loves starring in these cozy and charming movies as much as we love watching them. She’s also going to be at the Hallmark Christmas Experience in December 2024, which will take place in Kansas City (so it looks like we’ll have to book a trip).

Both before and after Candace Cameron Bure made her gross comments, Chabert has talked about her great experience. According to Business Insider, she said in 2021, “I always try to bring stories to life that have characters that people can see themselves in and all the different challenges of life.” She added, “I’m really proud of all of the work I’ve gotten to do with them.” Everyone should feel that way about their job, right?!

The actress should definitely be proud of her amazing work. Besides her holiday movies, Chabert has also starred in a bunch of Hallmark films set during the rest of the year, including The Crossword Mysteries: A Puzzle To Die For, which wins the prize for the greatest title ever. She also starred in Groundswell, the TV adaptation of cookbook author and TV personality Katie Lee Biegel’s surf novel, along with many others.

According to Soaps.com, people thought Chabert was going to trade Hallmark for Netflix for good because she was cast in Netflix’s upcoming movie Hot Frosty, which we can watch at the end of 2024. People also think she could become part of Great American Family. In fact, ever since Cameron Bure’s decision to star in Great American Family’s films, we’ve heard people wonder about Lacey Chabert. But the good news is that she’s still a Hallmark star, and she’ll keep playing characters who find love in unexpected places (while walking through a snowy picture-perfect small town) for at least a little while longer.

Soaps.com also pointed out the actress is even branching out into non-fiction content at Hallmark. In November 2023, we learned from Deadline that she will be the star and executive producer of Celebrations with Lacey Chabert. The premise is just as sweet as her Christmas movies, minus the love stories: she’ll reward people for helping others and plan amazing parties. Since we could all use a heartwarming show, we’ll be watching.

We don’t want to live in a world without Chabert’s feel-good Hallmark movies. And we’re counting the days until we learn what movies she’ll be starring in for the 2024 holiday season, which will be here before we know it.

