Is ‘Selling Sunset’ star Mary Fitzgerald pregnant?

Who would’ve thought that real estate agents and reality TV fans would one day come together in front of the television? Well, I certainly didn’t, but when Selling Sunset hit Netflix, suddenly everyone became very interested in the personal lives of luxury real estate agents, and rightfully so.

The premise revolves around the Oppenheim Group, where high-end real estate and reality TV drama join hands. One of the fans’ favorite powerhouse agents is none other than Mary Fitzgerald, who’s been giving us a peek into her personal life since the first season, alongside her husband Romain Bonnet. For a while, rumors circulated about her possible pregnancy among fans, but Fitzgerald recently came forward with an explanation to end all speculation.

Are Mary Fitzgerald and Romain Bonnet having a baby?

While the couple were indeed expecting and basking in the joyful anticipation of starting a family, the reality star shared the heartbreaking news that she had experienced a miscarriage back in January. The discovery came while Fitzgerald was on vacation in Bali with her husband when she suddenly felt a sharp pain.

An infection in her uterus caused the septic miscarriage, requiring surgical intervention. Despite the immense physical and emotional toll of such a serious situation, Fitzgerald also emphasized the commonality of pregnancy loss and the crucial need for a support system. Moreover, her resilience shone through more than ever, as she expressed her and Romain’s eagerness to try for another baby in the future.

For now, the reality star and real estate agent is celebrating the new season of Selling Sunset, all while advocating for pregnancy loss causes, leading her new beginning with glimpses of hope for a bright future ahead of her.