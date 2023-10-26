We tried to keep this brief, but there's a lot going on.

When you happen to be one of the world’s biggest pop stars, you can expect your personal life to be unceasingly scrutinized in every waking moment. Taylor Swift, in particular, has always found herself on the unfortunate end of that intrusive spotlight.

Whether it’s being photographed with someone whenever she sets foot outside her New York apartment, or finding herself in the uncomfortable position of deflecting wild rumors regarding her romantic life — and even, at times, her sexuality — the musician has struggled more than most.

As Swift details in the prologue of her album 1989 (Taylor’s Version), she tried to avoid dating rumors altogether, by curtailing public interaction with male friends, and focusing on the women in her life — who could forget her infamous girl squad from 2015-2016? Ironically, her efforts led to even more speculation, with the added layer of forbidden queer love, which has historically been a huge drawing point for prying eyes. “If I only hung out with my female friends, people couldn’t sensationalize or sexualize that, right? I would learn later on that people could and people would,” she shared.

While Swift is currently dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce following a six-year relationship with British actor Joe Alwyn, she has been at the center of a major, years-long conspiracy theory regarding her sexuality. Two major elements of those speculations are Glee player Dianna Agron, and Victoria’s Secret model Karlie Kloss.

Is Taylor Swift gay?

Screengrab via YouTube

For years now, Swifties have suffered persistent gossip about their favorite singer/songwriter dating one of her so-called squad members. While Miss Americana’s friendship with Karlie Kloss, and their eventual falling-out, is definitely the most famous among the theories, the singer’s close relationship with Agron has also been subject to intense scrutiny. So much so, that the actress was even asked about it in a Rolling Stone interview.

“That is so interesting. I mean, there have been many stories about my dating life that are so wildly untrue. That’s funny.”

Make of that what you will, but, however ambiguous, that sounds like a “no” to us. It’s a fact that Swift and Agron were attached at the hip in 2012 and 2013, while the singer and Kloss were inseparable between 2013 and 2015. Yet, there’s no real reason to believe that Taylor’s relationships with these two women went beyond anything more than platonic friendship.

The closest the Midnights chart-topper has ever come to addressing the same-sex relationship rumors that have followed her for years is the 1989 (Taylor’s Version) prologue mentioned above; in it, she makes clear how uncomfortable it makes her that every one of her friendships is instantly twisted into something more. So, even though it’s totally understandable to wonder, it strikes us as unfair to all parties involved to make assumptions about Taylor’s sexuality based on speculation. And it’s definitely not okay to demand that people — famous or otherwise, and whatever their sexuality — reveal personal details they might not be comfortable talking about yet, or ever.

So, there you have it, folks. If you come across anything digging out these old, albeit frenzied, social media scoops — especially now that Taylor Swift is the talk of every town — you can take them for what they are; rumors, and nothing more.