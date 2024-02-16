The entire world has been notably shaken and twisted upside down after the news that Russian attorney and opposition leader Alexei Navalny, Vladimir Putin’s long-time critic and adversary, has died in jail. Details pertaining to Navalny’s death are now being placed under a proverbial microscope, which has seemingly led to a huge uptick in interest as folks scramble to figure out exactly how Navalny, who was in otherwise good health, has now suddenly passed.

Following the dissident’s death being made public, an onslaught of fellow Putin critics and Navalny affiliates have questioned the truth behind his sudden passing, with a large majority accusing Putin of targeting the 47-year-old for assassination, and suspecting that foul play was involved. Amongst those with overwhelming questions and concerns is Navalny’s wife, Yulia, who has already addressed the situation and insisted that “Putin, his staff, his friends, and his government will be punished.”

For those who aren’t as informed and aware of Navalny’s famed opposition of the Russian government and Putin, interest in the documentary about the anti-corruption activist is now gaining considerable traction — with a plethora of folks wondering where said documentary can be streamed right now.

Is the Navalny documentary available to stream?

So for those wishing to learn more about the fantastic life of the long-time critic, the award-winning documentary, Navalny, can be streamed right now on platforms such as Prime Video, Max, and YouTube TV — although subscriptions are needed for Max and YouTube TV, while the documentary on Prime Video requires a Max subscription.

The 90-minute documentary originally released back in 2022, with the docufilm eventually earning an Oscar last year, and being included in a variety of must-see lists in regards to jaw-dropping documentaries. Despite being two years old now, however, this recent news will surely result in a spike of viewership on the aforementioned documentary.