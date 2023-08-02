Is ‘Try Guy’ Ned and Ariel still together?

The Try Guys have long been a comforting presence online, ever since the four-member group made their debut on the Buzzfeed set. Through videos of them trying out quite literally everything – from doing drag to taking immigration tests – the quartet immediately became one of the most profitable sources for the news company. So much so, that they sought out their own independence by creating their own production company, 2nd Try LLC. Unfortunately, it all came to a halt when Try Guy Ned Fulmer engaged in an inappropriate relationship with an employee, thus cheating on his wife, Ariel.

This conflicting power dynamic relationship between Fulmer and Alex Herring turned the quartet into a trio and marked the end of the Try Guys’ collaboration with Fulmer, who was promptly asked to leave the production company, despite being one of its creators. Still, regrettably, this decision, despite being future-changing for the group, made the Try Guys more popular than ever, with thousands – if not millions – of people completely engulfed in the drama that shook up the internet. Despite cheating on his wife, Ariel, with whom he shares two children, the married couple has since remained a well-hidden pair after all the debacle. So, are they still together?

Is Ned from the Try Guys still with his wife?

Image via Youtube/Tea Spill

The last update the world received from the former-Try Guy and his wife Ariel was that the couple was still together, working to restore their relationship amidst the cheating scandal. Ned and Ariel were spotted together back in September 2022, not long after the relationship between Fulmer and Herring was disclosed. The married couple was seen in Los Angeles walking side-by-side with their wedding rings still on their fingers. In the video posted by TMZ, Ariel confirms that they’re “working things out,” as they’re seen smiling alongside one another.

From the moment the cheating allegations were revealed to the public, the Try Guys and Fulmer took their time to confirm or deny any of the rumors. Once everything was officially confirmed, Fulmer and Ariel both posted Instagram messages to fans, showing that their main priority was the well-being of their family, namely, their children Wesley James and Finley, who are both still toddlers.

In the end, all indications point to Ned and Ariel still being together as of 2023, although neither of them has updated the public on the status of their relationship. However, if their previous statement is still accurate, the couple continues to work on their relationship and family even after all that has occurred between them.

None of the current Try Guys – Eugene, Keith, and Zach – have also commented on their former colleague’s relationship.