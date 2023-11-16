Is Usher gay?

When you’ve been in the spotlight for as long as Usher has, you get used to hearing rumors about yourself. In this singer’s case, a lot of those pertain to his sexual orientation.

Usher is only one of the many, many celebrities who have become the subject of constant gay rumors over the years. Of course, speculation tends to latch onto some folks more than others — Taylor Zakhar Perez, Bill Kaulitz, and Jared Leto are good examples — but at one point or another, most stars have to deal with it. It’s like a rite of passage, in a way.

Naturally, accusing celebrities of queerbaiting and pressuring them to come out have become prominent issues in society, and people are steadily becoming more aware of the problems with such things. However, it’s difficult for some to hold back their curiosity, and truth be told, wondering doesn’t harm anyone if done with care and respect.

Why do people think Usher is gay?

Speculation about Usher’s sexuality is nothing new, and it tends to oscillate as time goes by. One of the situations that most contributed to the rumors took place in 2017, when two women and a man filed a lawsuit against Usher, claiming to have had their lives endangered by the singer, who allegedly exposed them to the herpes virus without their knowledge during an unprotected sexual encounter.

Other celebrities, such as Jenny McCarthy, have also publicly questioned Usher’s sexuality, which only fanned the flames. When asked if she found him attractive during Huffington Post’s HuffPost Live in 2013, the actress responded by questioning if he’s actually straight or possibly bisexual. She further claimed that she was unsure about the singer’s sexuality due to him being well-kept.

Tameka Foster, Usher’s ex-wife, did something similar in 2011 when she made a since-deleted post on X (then Twitter), affirming that gay men who act straight should be identifiable by bright wristbands. The unfortunate comment was taken as a hint about Usher’s sexuality, and to this day, folks with good memory still bring it when speculating. With this many instances in which Usher’s attractions are brought into question, it’s easy to understand why rumors persist.

What is Usher’s sexuality?

Simply put, we don’t know what Usher’s sexuality is, as the singer has never openly put a label on it. Granted, he has been in public relationships with women in the past — Grace Miguel, Jenn Goicoechea, and Tameka Foster quickly come to mind — but that fact in itself isn’t enough to tell us what his sexual orientation is. Thus, it’s best not to assume anything.

Romantic and sexual attractions are something personal, so it’s completely understandable why Usher has never addressed any rumors about the subject. If the singer ever feels the need to share this private detail with the world, he will do it when he feels comfortable.