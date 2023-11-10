Is Jared Leto gay?

Dealing with gay rumors must have become part of some celebrities’ daily lives. Granted, some are a bit more used to hearing fans speculate about their sexuality than others, and Jared Leto is one of them.

Over the years, the singer/actor has done enough questionable things that the question of whether or not he is gay has started to fade into the background. There are always more important things to focus on, like Leto’s incomprehensible desire to climb a building without safety equipment or the critical flop that was Morbius. Okay, that last one has already gotten a bit old, but the point stands. Jared Leto has gained a reputation for being a living meme, so it’s natural that the matter of his sexuality is often overshadowed.

That’s not at all to say that it shouldn’t be this way. Though sexual orientation has never been the most important aspect of someone’s life, a few curious souls can’t help but wonder about Leto’s. And while gay rumors may come and go, they never stay away for too long.

How did the gay rumors about Jared Leto start?

It’s a well-known fact that Jared Leto is an activist for LGBTQ+ rights. He has spoken up on the subject numerous times in the past and helped raise money to oppose California Proposition 8, which strived to ban same-sex marriage. However, being supportive of queer rights doesn’t automatically mean that Leto is part of the community.

While Leto’s eye-catching outfits and makeup tend to raise some eyebrows, most of the speculation surrounding his sexual orientation has been sparked by the singer’s own words. According to Advocate, Leto told an AOL interviewer that he was “gay as a goose” back in 2006, which naturally, led to an array of reports about the singer’s perceived coming out moment. It wasn’t long before this incident took a turn, though.

Later, the star contacted AOL and retracted his statement, explaining that it was simply a joke and should not be taken seriously. Well, regardless of what his intention was, what was done was done. Fan speculation about his sexual orientation started running rampant, and to this day, some people still think that Leto may be gay or bisexual. Is he, though?

What is Jared Leto’s sexuality?

Putting it simply, we don’t know what Jared Leto’s sexual orientation is, as the singer has never publicly put a label on it. He has often been romantically linked to women, yes, which may be taken as an indication that he’s not gay. However, we never know what goes on in someone’s heart, so it’s best not to make any type of assumptions.

The pressure that some celebrities face to announce their sexualities to the world has become a bit too much in recent years, and nothing good ever comes out of it. If Leto ever wants to share this particular detail about himself with the public, he will when he chooses to and not a second sooner.