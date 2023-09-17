‘It’s a difficult time’: Hugh Jackman keeps it dignified despite being hounded by the paparazzi in first public appearance since split

It can’t be easy for any public figure to go through a highly-publicized separation when the paparazzi are lurking outside waiting to pounce any time they set foot beyond their door, but Hugh Jackman has unsurprisingly been maintaining his longstanding reputation as a class act having been confronted for his first public comments since announcing his split from wife Deborra-Lee Furness.

Of course, having been a household name for well over two decades, it’s not as if Jackman is unaccustomed to his privacy being invaded on occasion, but that doesn’t mean it’ll sting any less when photographers accost him out in public to try and get the inside scoop on his personal life.

Image via 20th Century Fox

Taking things in his stride, not only did Jackman deflect any and all lines of inquiry relating to his return as Wolverine in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Deadpool 3 out of respect to the ongoing writers’ and actors’ strikes in a video obtained by TMZ, but all he’d say about the aftermath of his impending divorce from his wife of 27 years is that “it’s a difficult time.”

In typical Jackman fashion, he gives the would-be scooper the time of day and doesn’t completely ignore them, and he’s gracious enough to brush off the probing pap’s desire to get the inside track on the mindset of the recently-separated couple. It would have been all too easy to simply pretend they weren’t even their given the insensitive and invasive nature of the questioning, but that simply isn’t the type of guy that he is.